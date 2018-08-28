Royal Enfield Pays Homage to Indian Armed Forces, Launches New Classic Signals 350 Motorcycle for Rs 1.61 Lakh

Royal Enfield Classic Signals 350 Stormrider Sand. (Image: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield has today launched new model under its classic range of motorcycle called Classic Signals 350 in two new colours in India for Rs 1.61 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai). Conceived as a tribute to Royal Enfield’s 65 years of association with the Indian armed forces (since 1952) the Classic Signals 350 is inspired by the Enfields that have been in service, and the men and women who ride them. Expanding Royal Enfield’s offering in the 350cc segment and building on the military heritage, the Classic Signals 350 will be available in two colours - Airborne Blue and Stormrider Sand. These new motorcycles will be available with a dedicated collection of gear and over 40 motorcycle accessories that includes panniers and steel engine guards.With the Classic Signals 350, Royal Enfield will introduce Dual Channel Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) for its customers. The dual-channel ABS helps prevents wheel locking under sudden application of brakes providing riders with better braking efficiency. The bike is powere by the same 346cc, single-cylinder air-cooled engine that produces 19.8 hp and churns out 28 Nm of torque.The two new colour schemes - Airborne Blue and Stormrider Sand of the Classic Signals have taken inspiration from coveted units of the Indian Armed Forces. These motorcycles will sport a distinctive stenciled number on the tank representing the production number. Each motorcycle will have a unique number, making each of them an exclusive and one-of-its-kind motorcycles. The Classic Signals 350 stands out complimented by its blacked out scheme on the engine, silencer and wheels and dark tan seat.Launching the Classic Signals 350 motorcycles, Rudratej (Rudy) Singh - President Royal Enfield said “We have been associated with Indian Armed Forces since in the early 1950’s and continue to be the largest supplier of motorcycles to the armed forces till date. Inspired by this association we are happy to launch the Classic Signals 350 Airborne Blue and Stormrider Sand; two motorcycles that represent our pride of partnering with the men and women who guard our skies and our land”The bookings for the new motorcycle are open from today. This is not the first time Royal Enfield has launched a model dedicated to the Indian Armed Forces. We will be bringing out a detailed image gallery of the bike soon, keep checking this space for more updates.