Royal Enfield Planning to Launch Four New 350-CC Motorcycles in the Next Two Years

Royal Enfield, in recent years, has adopted a more aggressive approach when it comes to adding products to its lineup. The company, recently, unveiled the new Classic 350 alongside the new Meteor 350 and both bikes received a good response from customers. Now, the makers are reportedly working on launching four more 350 cc bikes in the span of two years. According to Bikewale, all four bikes will be based on the company’s new J platform.

The planned launches, over the next two years, include the new Bullet 350, which, for now, has been codenamed J1B. The bike will replace the current models of Bullet 350 and 350 ES.

Royal Enfield also plans to introduce a bobber style motorcycle based on the Classic 350. Currently codenamed as J1H, the bike will come with a single-seat design with a bobber-styled tall handlebar and white wall tyres. The bobber style motorbike could become the Indian manufacturer’s priciest offering in this range and will probably come as the last launch of the plan.

Additionally, two urban motorcycles - the J1C1 and the J1C2 are also in the pipeline. The two bikes will feature the same style with only small detail differences. One of these bikes is currently referred to as Hunter in the online media.

ALSO READ: Upcoming Royal Enfield Scram 411 Spied Testing Ahead of Launch - Details Here

J1C2 is expected to come as Royal Enfield’s most affordable offering in India. The bike will share body parts with its premium sibling J1C1 but will have fewer features and a simpler looking body panel.

Royal Enfield expects to complete the launch of all four bikes by the end of next year. The addition of four new bikes to the lineup will give consumers a variety of options to choose from which in turn can boost RE’s performance in the market.

Also Watch: