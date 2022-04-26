Royal Enfield Price Hiked for the Second Time in 5 Months, Check New Prices Here

The year 2022 is not very generous for the Royal Enfield lovers since the company has hiked the prices across its production line, leaving only a couple of models. The Chennai-based bike manufacturer has increased the prices of Royal Enfield motorcycles for the second time this year. The move covers models such as Scram 411, Meteor 350, Himalayan 411, and the most popular, Classic 350 and Bullet 350.

The Bullet 350 has seen an increase of Rs 3,110, whereas the Classic 350 has seen an uptick of Rs 2,846. After the price hike, here are the new prices for the two models.

Royal Enfield Classic 350

Redditch Red/Sage Green/Grey (Single ABS) – Rs 1,90,092

Halcyon Black/Grey/Green (Single ABS) – Rs 1,92,889

Halcyon Black/Grey/Green (Dual ABS) – Rs 1,98,971

Signals Desert Sand/Marsh Grey – Rs 2,10,385

Dark Gunmetal Grey/Dark Stealth Black – Rs 2,17,589

Chrome Bronze/Red – Rs 2,21,297

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

KS: Silver/Onyx Black – Rs 1,68,584

KS: Black – Rs 1,75,584

ES: Jet Black/Regal Red/Royal Blue – Rs 1,85,289

Royal Enfield has increased the price of the Meteor 350 by Rs 4,225. Here are the new prices after the hike

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Fireball Yellow/Red – Rs 2,05,844

Fireball White Custom/Black Custom – Rs 2,07,681

Stellar Blue/Red/Black – Rs 2,11,924

Stellar Black Custom – Rs 2,13,760

Supernova Brown/Blue – Rs 2,22,061

Supernova Silver Custom – Rs 2,23,896

In January, the prices of the Classic 350, which saw the least hike this month, went up by Rs 3,332.

The Scram 411, based on the Royal Enfield Himalayan also saw an increase of roughly Rs 2,500 in just a month of its launch in March. The more powerful 650 Twins – Interceptor and Continental GT – are also dearer by Rs 3000 – Rs 5000. The technical specifications of the motorcycles remain the same.

