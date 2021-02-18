Royal Enfield Recalls Continental GT, Interceptor 650 Motorcycles Over Possible Brake Corrosion

Royal-Enfield North America Limited is recalling its 650 models in the United States due to potential brake corrosion that could increase the risk of a crash. Some 2018-2020 Continental GT and 2018-2020 Interceptor (INT) 650 are expected to present the flaw, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). These two bikes are said to be the biggest in size made by the Eicher Motors-controlled company to date and had debuted in the US in September 2018, making it their first market for launch.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the corroded brake callipers may cause the brakes to drag or decrease braking performance, increasing the risk of a crash. It further said that road salt may cause corrosion on the brake callipers and Royal Enfield will notify owners. However, the remedy is currently under development and the manufacturer has not yet provided a schedule for recall notification.

The Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 had a completely new design and were first showcased at the Milan Auto Show in November 2017. The bikes are powered by a 648cc air-cooled, parallel-twin engine.

In May 2020, Royal Enfield had recalled 15,200 units of Continental GT, Interceptor and Himalayan models to rectify a brake calliper corrosion-related issue across the UK, Europe and Korea, but the company has not yet clarified if the US recall is the same as them or not.

The company carried out an investigation and revealed that the 2020 corrosion was brought about by sustained, long-term exposure to riding on roads treated with certain salts, or a combination of salts, to prevent the formation of ice during winters. Also, the owners of the 15,200 bikes which were potentially affected were invited to visit the dealer to have the calliper inspected, cleaned, and even get it replaced, if required to assure the safety of the riders.