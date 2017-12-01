Royal Enfield Records 22% Increase in November 2017 Sales, Sells Over 70,126 Units

Royal Enfield consistently witnesses positive growth with sales of 70,126 motorcycles in combined domestic wholesales and exports in November 2017, recording a growth of 22% over the same period last year. Royal Enfield, with a product line-up like Classic 350, Thunderbird, Continental GT and Himalayan, managed to sell 67,776 units in the domestic market in October 2017, as compared to 55.843 units for the same period last year.The strong sales can be attributed to improvements that company made in its Classic 350 motorcycle which is also among the top-sellers for Royal Enfield. With the announcement of new Interceptor 750 and continental GT 750, Royal Enfield will tap the market of Harley Davidson and Triumph, which is currently untouched by any Indian manufacturer.Royal Enfield also launched its Himalayan motorcycle in Thailand on all roads and no roads at Motor Expo 2017 at Bangkok. The Himalayan is now available for booking at the price of THB 169,000. Royal Enfield also unveiled two new color variants of its bestselling motorcycle model, Classic – Royal Enfield Classic Stealth Black and Royal Enfield Classic Gunmetal Grey at the price of THB 196,800.