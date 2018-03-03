English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store

Assembly Election LIVE Results

Assembly Election LIVE Results

  • WON

    RATAN LAL NATH

    BJP (Mohanpur)
  • WON

    SUDIP ROY BARMAN

    BJP (Agartala)
  • LOST

    GOPAL CHANDRA ROY

    CONG (Banamalipur)
  • LOST

    MANIK DEY

    CPI(M) (Majlishpur)
  • LOST

    BAHARUL MAJUMDER

    BJP (Boxanagar)
  • LEADING

    MANIK SARKAR

    CPI(M) (Dhanpur)
  • LOST

    BIRAJIT SINHA

    CONG (Kailashahar)
  • WON

    AL HEK

    BJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
  • WON

    AMPAREEN LYNGDOH

    CONG (East Shillong)
  • LOST

    PAUL LYNGDOH

    UDP (West Shillong)
  • LOST

    ARDENT BASAIAWMOIT

    HSPDP (Nongkrem)
  • WON

    DONKUPAR ROY

    UDP (Shella)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Songsak)
  • WON

    JAMES SANGMA

    NPP (Dadenggre)
  • WON

    AGATHA SANGMA

    NPP (South Tura)
  • WON

    ZENITH SANGMA

    CONG (Rangsakona)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Ampati)
  • WON

    DIKKANCHI D SHIRA

    CONG (Mahendraganj)
  • WON

    TR ZELIANG

    NPF (Peren)
  • WON

    NEIPHIU RIO

    NDPP (Northern angami-ii)
  • LOST

    KEWEKHAPE THERIE

    CONG (Pfutsero)
  • LOST

    KL CHISHI

    BJP (Atoizu)
  • WON

    YANTHUNGO PATTON

    BJP (Tyui)
»
1-min read

Royal Enfield Records 25% Increase in February 2018 Sales, Sells Over 73,077 Units

With the announcement of new Interceptor 750 and continental GT 750, Royal Enfield will tap the market of Harley Davidson and Triumph, which is currently untouched by any Indian manufacturer.

News18.com

Updated:March 3, 2018, 11:53 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Royal Enfield Records 25% Increase in February 2018 Sales, Sells Over 73,077 Units
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X. (Photo: Royal Enfield)
Royal Enfield consistently witnesses positive growth with sales of 73,077 motorcycles in combined domestic wholesales and exports in February 2018, recording a growth of 25% over the same period last year. Royal Enfield, with a product line-up like Classic 350, Thunderbird, Continental GT and Himalayan, managed to sell 71,354 units in the domestic market in February 2018, as compared to 56,737 units for the same period last year.

The strong sales can be attributed to improvements that company made in its Classic motorcycle which is also among the top-sellers for Royal Enfield. With the announcement of new Interceptor 750 and continental GT 750, Royal Enfield will tap the market of Harley Davidson and Triumph, which is currently untouched by any Indian manufacturer.

Royal Enfield recently also introduced the Thunderbird X - a new factory-built, custom inspired motorcycle for urban explorers. The Thunderbird X comes with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres, a first for Royal Enfield, which give the motorcycle an attitude that sets it apart. The ‘gunslinger’ styled seat coupled with the new grab-rail and shortened rear mudguard creates custom style statement and gives a cleaner, less cluttered look. The blacked-out theme is uniformly carried over to components like the silencer, front forks, side covers, headlamp cover, indicators and grab-rail. The Thunderbird X will be available in four new colours – Getaway Orange and Drifter Blue for the Thunderbird 500 X and and Whimsical White and Roving Red for the Thunderbird 350 X. The motorcycles available on retail and are priced at Rs. 198,878 (ex-showroom Delhi), priced at Rs. 156,849 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Also Watch: 2018 Hyundai Elite i20 Review (Test Drive) | Exclusive | Cars18


Also Watch

| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES