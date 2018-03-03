English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Assembly Election LIVE Results
Assembly Election LIVE Results
- WON
RATAN LAL NATHBJP (Mohanpur)
- WON
SUDIP ROY BARMANBJP (Agartala)
- LOST
GOPAL CHANDRA ROYCONG (Banamalipur)
- LOST
MANIK DEYCPI(M) (Majlishpur)
- LOST
BAHARUL MAJUMDERBJP (Boxanagar)
- LEADING
MANIK SARKARCPI(M) (Dhanpur)
- LOST
BIRAJIT SINHACONG (Kailashahar)
- WON
AL HEKBJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
- WON
AMPAREEN LYNGDOHCONG (East Shillong)
- LOST
PAUL LYNGDOHUDP (West Shillong)
- LOST
ARDENT BASAIAWMOITHSPDP (Nongkrem)
- WON
DONKUPAR ROYUDP (Shella)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Songsak)
- WON
JAMES SANGMANPP (Dadenggre)
- WON
AGATHA SANGMANPP (South Tura)
- WON
ZENITH SANGMACONG (Rangsakona)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Ampati)
- WON
DIKKANCHI D SHIRACONG (Mahendraganj)
- WON
TR ZELIANGNPF (Peren)
- WON
NEIPHIU RIONDPP (Northern angami-ii)
- LOST
KEWEKHAPE THERIECONG (Pfutsero)
- LOST
KL CHISHIBJP (Atoizu)
- WON
YANTHUNGO PATTONBJP (Tyui)
Royal Enfield Records 25% Increase in February 2018 Sales, Sells Over 73,077 Units
With the announcement of new Interceptor 750 and continental GT 750, Royal Enfield will tap the market of Harley Davidson and Triumph, which is currently untouched by any Indian manufacturer.
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X. (Photo: Royal Enfield)
Royal Enfield consistently witnesses positive growth with sales of 73,077 motorcycles in combined domestic wholesales and exports in February 2018, recording a growth of 25% over the same period last year. Royal Enfield, with a product line-up like Classic 350, Thunderbird, Continental GT and Himalayan, managed to sell 71,354 units in the domestic market in February 2018, as compared to 56,737 units for the same period last year.
The strong sales can be attributed to improvements that company made in its Classic motorcycle which is also among the top-sellers for Royal Enfield. With the announcement of new Interceptor 750 and continental GT 750, Royal Enfield will tap the market of Harley Davidson and Triumph, which is currently untouched by any Indian manufacturer.
Royal Enfield recently also introduced the Thunderbird X - a new factory-built, custom inspired motorcycle for urban explorers. The Thunderbird X comes with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres, a first for Royal Enfield, which give the motorcycle an attitude that sets it apart. The ‘gunslinger’ styled seat coupled with the new grab-rail and shortened rear mudguard creates custom style statement and gives a cleaner, less cluttered look. The blacked-out theme is uniformly carried over to components like the silencer, front forks, side covers, headlamp cover, indicators and grab-rail. The Thunderbird X will be available in four new colours – Getaway Orange and Drifter Blue for the Thunderbird 500 X and and Whimsical White and Roving Red for the Thunderbird 350 X. The motorcycles available on retail and are priced at Rs. 198,878 (ex-showroom Delhi), priced at Rs. 156,849 (ex-showroom Delhi).
Also Watch: 2018 Hyundai Elite i20 Review (Test Drive) | Exclusive | Cars18
Also Watch
The strong sales can be attributed to improvements that company made in its Classic motorcycle which is also among the top-sellers for Royal Enfield. With the announcement of new Interceptor 750 and continental GT 750, Royal Enfield will tap the market of Harley Davidson and Triumph, which is currently untouched by any Indian manufacturer.
Royal Enfield recently also introduced the Thunderbird X - a new factory-built, custom inspired motorcycle for urban explorers. The Thunderbird X comes with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres, a first for Royal Enfield, which give the motorcycle an attitude that sets it apart. The ‘gunslinger’ styled seat coupled with the new grab-rail and shortened rear mudguard creates custom style statement and gives a cleaner, less cluttered look. The blacked-out theme is uniformly carried over to components like the silencer, front forks, side covers, headlamp cover, indicators and grab-rail. The Thunderbird X will be available in four new colours – Getaway Orange and Drifter Blue for the Thunderbird 500 X and and Whimsical White and Roving Red for the Thunderbird 350 X. The motorcycles available on retail and are priced at Rs. 198,878 (ex-showroom Delhi), priced at Rs. 156,849 (ex-showroom Delhi).
Also Watch: 2018 Hyundai Elite i20 Review (Test Drive) | Exclusive | Cars18
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
- Sridevi Death : Meet the Man Who Helped Send Back Sridevi's Body to India
- Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018
- Watch Now: Exclusive Interview With Jimmy Shergill, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda #NotSoSerious
- LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rajasthan Royals' Rs 7.2 Cr Buy Jofra Archer Ruled Out of PSL
- Oscars 2018: After Last Year's Mix-up, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway To Again Present Best Picture
- Kaala Teaser Review: Rajinikanth's Swag and Style Sets Screen on Fire
- Tata H5X SUV Detailed Gallery – Exterior, Cabin Unseen Images
- Holi 2018: Big B, Akshay Kumar and Other Bollywood Celebs Send Out Colourful Wishes to Fans