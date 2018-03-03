Royal Enfield Records 25% Increase in February 2018 Sales, Sells Over 73,077 Units

Royal Enfield consistently witnesses positive growth with sales of 73,077 motorcycles in combined domestic wholesales and exports in February 2018, recording a growth of 25% over the same period last year. Royal Enfield, with a product line-up like Classic 350, Thunderbird, Continental GT and Himalayan, managed to sell 71,354 units in the domestic market in February 2018, as compared to 56,737 units for the same period last year.The strong sales can be attributed to improvements that company made in its Classic motorcycle which is also among the top-sellers for Royal Enfield. With the announcement of new Interceptor 750 and continental GT 750, Royal Enfield will tap the market of Harley Davidson and Triumph, which is currently untouched by any Indian manufacturer.Royal Enfield recently also introduced the Thunderbird X - a new factory-built, custom inspired motorcycle for urban explorers. The Thunderbird X comes with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres, a first for Royal Enfield, which give the motorcycle an attitude that sets it apart. The ‘gunslinger’ styled seat coupled with the new grab-rail and shortened rear mudguard creates custom style statement and gives a cleaner, less cluttered look. The blacked-out theme is uniformly carried over to components like the silencer, front forks, side covers, headlamp cover, indicators and grab-rail. The Thunderbird X will be available in four new colours – Getaway Orange and Drifter Blue for the Thunderbird 500 X and and Whimsical White and Roving Red for the Thunderbird 350 X. The motorcycles available on retail and are priced at Rs. 198,878 (ex-showroom Delhi), priced at Rs. 156,849 (ex-showroom Delhi).