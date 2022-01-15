Royal Enfield Revises Price of 350cc Lineup, 650 Twins and Himalayan in India

Aside from the increased cases of the newer COVID-19 Omicron strain, 2022 also saw a significant price increase for the immensely popular Royal Enfield bikes in India. All bikes in the Chennai-based bikemaker's line-up have seen significant price increases beginning this month.

In terms of RE's 350cc lineup, the Classic 350 has seen a price increase of up to Rs 3,332 whereas the Meteor 350 has seen a similar increase. It is worth mentioning that the firm has not raised the costs of every RE bike in the country; under this price spike, the costs of five Royal Enfield bikes have been raised. Royal Enfield has upped the costs of the Interceptor 650, Himalayan, and RE Continental GT 650 in India, apart from the 350cc line-up. The entire quantum of the increase in rate ranges from Rs 3,000 to Rs 8,500, with the precise quantum depending on the variant in question.

Let us begin with the Classic 350 series of bikes, which has seen a price increase ranging from Rs2,872 to Rs3,332 based on the variation. The base Redditch Classic 350 now costs Rs 1.87 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the top model Chrome Classic 350 costs Rs 2.18 lakh (ex-showroom). For dual-channel ABS edition of the RE Classic 350 is currently priced at Rs 2.11 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai).

RE Meteor 350, whose value was previously increased in September last year, has seen a Rs 3,300-price increase across versions. With this change, the Meteor 350 now has a starting price in India of Rs2.01 lakh.

The Royal Enfield 650 twins are next in line.The costs of the RE Interceptor 650 along with Continental GT 650 have also been raised by a range between Rs4,000 and Rs 5,000 depending on the shade. This implies that the Interceptor 650 presently starts at Rs 2.85 lakh, while its twin Continental GT 650 prices at Rs 3.02 lakh.

Here's a quick rundown of RE Himalayan variants:

Gravel Gray: Rs 2,14,887 (old Rs 2,10,784)

Mirage Silver: Rs 2,14,887 (old Rs 2,10,784)

Rock Red: Rs 2,18,706 (old Rs 2,14,529)

Lake Blue: Rs 2,18,706 (old Rs 2,14,529)

Pine Green: Rs 2,22,526 (old Rs 2,18,273)

Granite Black: Rs 2,22,526 (old Rs 2,18,273)

The RE Himalayan line has seen a price increase of much more than Rs 4,000. The silvery and dark gray Himalayan will now be priced at Rs 2.14 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the green and black Himalayan will be priced at Rs 2.22 lakh (ex-showroom).

