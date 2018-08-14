English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Royal Enfield Sales Add to Shares Surge for Eicher Motors
Eicher Motors reported its best consolidated net profit in a quarter at Rs 576 crore in the April-June period, driven by robust motorcycle sales.
The logo of Royal Enfield. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Shares of Eicher Motors have surged 5.5 per cent after the company reported its best consolidated net profit in a quarter at Rs 576 crore in the April-June period. The company's stock jumped 5.55 per cent to settle at Rs 29,010.65 on the BSE. Intra-day, it soared 6.16 per cent to Rs 29,177.70.
On the NSE, shares of the company advanced by 5.15 per cent to close at Rs 28,853. Eicher Motors reported its best consolidated net profit in a quarter at Rs 576 crore in the April-June period, driven by robust motorcycle sales.
The company posted 25 per cent rise in net profit in the first quarter ended June 30 from Rs 460 crore in April-June period of 2017-18. Consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,548 crore for the quarter under review, the company's highest-ever so far in a quarter. It was at Rs 2,255 crore in the year-ago period.
During the period under review, the maker of niche Royal Enfield bikes sold 2,25,286 units, registering a growth of 23 per cent over 1,83,731 units in the same period of the last year. Royal Enfield had earlier sold out all 250 units of its recently launched limited edition Classic 500 Pegasus motorcycle in under three minutes – 178 seconds to be precise.
Also Watch
On the NSE, shares of the company advanced by 5.15 per cent to close at Rs 28,853. Eicher Motors reported its best consolidated net profit in a quarter at Rs 576 crore in the April-June period, driven by robust motorcycle sales.
The company posted 25 per cent rise in net profit in the first quarter ended June 30 from Rs 460 crore in April-June period of 2017-18. Consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,548 crore for the quarter under review, the company's highest-ever so far in a quarter. It was at Rs 2,255 crore in the year-ago period.
During the period under review, the maker of niche Royal Enfield bikes sold 2,25,286 units, registering a growth of 23 per cent over 1,83,731 units in the same period of the last year. Royal Enfield had earlier sold out all 250 units of its recently launched limited edition Classic 500 Pegasus motorcycle in under three minutes – 178 seconds to be precise.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
-
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Mira Rajput Gives Befitting Reply to Trolls Criticising her Acting Debut in TV Ad
- Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar Spreads Road Safety Awareness On Independence Day 2018 - Watch Video
- Real Madrid Begin Life Without Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane
- Check Out the First Posters of Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor’s Namaste England
- Independence Day 2018 – Top 5 Cars That Changed the Indian Automotive History
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...