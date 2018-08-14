English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Royal Enfield Sales Add to Shares Surge for Eicher Motors

Eicher Motors reported its best consolidated net profit in a quarter at Rs 576 crore in the April-June period, driven by robust motorcycle sales.

PTI

Updated:August 14, 2018, 3:33 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Royal Enfield Sales Add to Shares Surge for Eicher Motors
The logo of Royal Enfield. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Shares of Eicher Motors have surged 5.5 per cent after the company reported its best consolidated net profit in a quarter at Rs 576 crore in the April-June period. The company's stock jumped 5.55 per cent to settle at Rs 29,010.65 on the BSE. Intra-day, it soared 6.16 per cent to Rs 29,177.70.

On the NSE, shares of the company advanced by 5.15 per cent to close at Rs 28,853. Eicher Motors reported its best consolidated net profit in a quarter at Rs 576 crore in the April-June period, driven by robust motorcycle sales.

The company posted 25 per cent rise in net profit in the first quarter ended June 30 from Rs 460 crore in April-June period of 2017-18. Consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,548 crore for the quarter under review, the company's highest-ever so far in a quarter. It was at Rs 2,255 crore in the year-ago period.

During the period under review, the maker of niche Royal Enfield bikes sold 2,25,286 units, registering a growth of 23 per cent over 1,83,731 units in the same period of the last year. Royal Enfield had earlier sold out all 250 units of its recently launched limited edition Classic 500 Pegasus motorcycle in under three minutes – 178 seconds to be precise.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock

Watch: Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...