1-min read

Royal Enfield Sales Up 26.67 Percent in April at 76,187 units

Exports during the month under review declined by 1 percent to 1,560 units as compared to 1,578 units in April 2017.

PTI

Updated:May 2, 2018, 2:49 PM IST
Royal Enfield Sales Up 26.67 Percent in April at 76,187 units
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, reported 26.67 percent increase in total sales to 76,187 units in April. The two-wheeler manufacturer had sold 60,142 units in April 2017, Eicher Motors said in a statement.

Domestic sales were at 74,627 units in April as against 58,564 units in the year-ago month, up 27 percent, it said. Exports during the month under review declined by 1 percent to 1,560 units as compared to 1,578 units in April 2017.

| Edited by: Manav Sinha
