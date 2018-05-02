English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Royal Enfield Sales Up 26.67 Percent in April at 76,187 units
Exports during the month under review declined by 1 percent to 1,560 units as compared to 1,578 units in April 2017.
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, reported 26.67 percent increase in total sales to 76,187 units in April. The two-wheeler manufacturer had sold 60,142 units in April 2017, Eicher Motors said in a statement.
Domestic sales were at 74,627 units in April as against 58,564 units in the year-ago month, up 27 percent, it said. Exports during the month under review declined by 1 percent to 1,560 units as compared to 1,578 units in April 2017.
