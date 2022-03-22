Royal Enfield Scram 411 Accessories Price Announced, Check List Here

Royal Enfield has launched a stripped-down version of the very popular Himalayan and entered into the scrambler market. The company launched the Royal Enfield Scram 411 and has now released a list of accessories one can equip their Scrams with to make it more appealing than it already is. The Chennai-headquartered bikemaker has a wide array of accessories for the Royal Enfield Scram 411, ranging from engine guard to bike cover. According to prices announced by the company in the list, one can buy a compact and a large engine guard for Rs 1,450 and Rs 1,650. The oil cooler guard for the motorcycle is priced at Rs 1,250.

One can also modify their Royal Enfield Scram 411 with accessories like reservoir caps, brace pads, and handguards to up the aesthetics of the bike. A pair of adventure handguards are priced at Rs 2,550, while the reservoir caps will come at a price of Rs 800. The accessories list of Royal Enfield Scram 411 also includes a cover for the bike that is made available in two colours – navy and black. The cover for the motorcycle is set at a price of Rs 1,100.

Advertisement

The Royal Enfield Scram 411 has got the same powertrain that pushes the Royal Enfield Himalayan. The 411-cc, single-cylinder engine is able to churn out 24.3bhp of power and a peak torque of 32Nm. The engine is coupled with a five-speed gearbox that compliments the performance of the bike.

The bike is identified by a big ‘411’ branding on the fuel tank and also has motor cross-like fenders, a wraparound frame, and a tall windscreen, casting the bike in a different light than others.

Also Watch:

The bike is also equipped with dual-channel ABS that allows the rider to ride the tarmac with confidence.

Source

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.