Popular automobile company Royal Enfield (RE) is working on a slew of releases and among the host of its line-up is the Royal Enfield Scram 411. The latest model will be a scrambler version of the RE Himalayan – which is one of the most reasonably priced adventure tourer motorcycles in India. The Chennai- based two-wheeler manufacturer is yet to reveal launch details, however, the RE Scram 411 is expected to hit dealerships in the later part of 2021.

According to a report, the scrambler version will also be built on the RE Himalayan platform and the company has already started testing an unreleased version, and the new motorcycle’s test mule was recently spotted for the very first time.

The report has also shared a video that shows the company has made a good number of changes to the Scram 411 when compared to the Himalayan. The most obvious is the 19-inch front wheel instead of the 21-inch available on the Himalayan. However, it sports the same spoke wheels as standard, although the company may introduce an alloy wheel version later.

However, design-wise RE Scram 411 sports a new headlamp cowl and is different from the one featured on the Himalayan. The headlamp unit now comes mounted on the front forks. The fuel tank is marginally different which is aimed to make the motorcycle look aesthetically pleasing. Nevertheless, it is amply clear from the spy shots that the instrument cluster might be borrowed from the RE Meteor 350.

Other noticeable features are the same panniers that you can get for the Himalayan from the Make-It-Your-Own programme. Seating on the Scram 411 will be a single piece unit and it will most likely be a somewhat wider unit to deliver better comfort. The rear, on the other hand, remains the same as it uses the same LED tail lamp and halogen turn indicators and the motorcycle also sports a disc brake for the front as well as rear.

The engine on the Scram 411 is expected to be the same 411cc, air/oil cooled, single-cylinder unit and will come mated to a 5-speed transmission.

The price of the new motorcycle is expected to be positioned below the Himalayan. Currently, the Himalayan, costs around Rs 1.91 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It can expect the Scram 411 to be at least Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 cheaper than the Himalayan.

