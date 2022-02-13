Royal Enfield Scram 411 Details Leak Ahead of Imminent India Launch

Royal Enfield has been working on a toned-down version of its popular adventure bike Himalayan for quite some time now. Named Scram 411, the bike will reportedly come with improved highway cruising and city riding abilities. Now, ahead of the official launch, a leaked brochure of the Scram 411 has surfaced on the internet and it is going viral. The presentation reveals several new details of the design and specification of the upcoming bike. As per the brochure, the Royal Enfield Scram 411 will sport many visual changes that will set it apart from the Himalayan. Unlike the Himalayan that has a long windscreen at the front, the Scram 41 will come with an optional small visor. Other design highlights include a single-piece seat, a cast metal cowl around the headlamp and an offset round speedometer with tripper navigation.

The Scram 411 will also have an aluminium sump guard for the protection of the engine setup along with many other additions as well. To add to Scram 411's road-oriented approach, Royal Enfield has replaced the 21-inch front wheel setup of Himalayan with a smaller 19 unit on this bike. The change in the wheel will also affect the ground clearance, bringing it down to 200mm from Himalayan's 220 mm. The size of the rear wheel, however, has been left unchanged.

The suspension duties on the Scram 411 are likely to be performed by telescopic front forks and a mano-shock suspension unit at the rear. The bike will have a more compact fuel tank and the dedicated racks seen at the front and rear end of the Himalayan have been left out.

Scram 411 will be powered by the same 411 cc engine unit seen previously on the Himalayan. Tuned to deliver a maximum output of 24.2bhp of power and 32 Nm of torque, the engine comes mated with a 5-speed gearbox.

Royal Enfield is slated to unveil the Scram 411 by the end of this month but an official confirmation is still awaited.

