Royal Enfield Scram 411 Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Bookings and More

Royal Enfield Scram 411 Launch LIVE Updates: The new Royal Enfield Scram 411 is set to be launched in India today and it will be based on the ever-popular Royal Enfield Himalayan. The Royal Enfield Scram 411 is expected to be more road-focused and have better highway cruising and city riding abilities. The Scram 411, the latest motorcycle by Royal Enfield, has been spotted testing several times ahead of its launch which tells us what to expect from the new Royal Enfield Scram 411. The motorcycle will come with several design changes which would indicate its purpose as a road-focused motorcycle with off-roading capabilities rather than an all-out adventure motorcycle. Amongst the things that are expected on the Royal Enfield Scram 411, is a revised design language including a smaller visor at the front, a single-piece seat, a cast metal cowl around the headlamp and an offset instrument cluster similar to the one seen on the Royal Enfield Meteor 350.
The Royal Enfield Scram is expected to cost lesser than the Royal Enfield Himalayan and is meant for those who want to go trail-riding but will ultimately have most of the riding time being spent on city roads and on highway commutes. The Royal Enfield Scram will definitely mark a space for its own and will compete directly against the Yezdi Scrambler that was launched recently in India.
So tune in, as we bring you all the updates LIVE straight from the launch event of the Royal Enfield Scrambler 411.
