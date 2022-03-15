CHANGE LANGUAGE
Royal Enfield Scram 411 Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Bookings and More
Royal Enfield Scram 411 Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Bookings and More

Royal Enfield Scram 411 Launch LIVE Updates: The new Royal Enfield Scram 411 is going to launch in India today. Here are all the updates LIVE straight from the launch of the new Royal Enfield Scram 411

News18.com | March 15, 2022, 13:35 IST
Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield Scram 411 Launch LIVE Updates: The new Royal Enfield Scram 411 is set to be launched in India today and it will be based on the ever-popular Royal Enfield Himalayan. The Royal Enfield Scram 411 is expected to be more road-focused and have better highway cruising and city riding abilities. The Scram 411, the latest motorcycle by Royal Enfield, has been spotted testing several times ahead of its launch which tells us what to expect from the new Royal Enfield Scram 411. The motorcycle will come with several design changes which would indicate its purpose as a road-focused motorcycle with off-roading capabilities rather than an all-out adventure motorcycle. Amongst the things that are expected on the Royal Enfield Scram 411, is a revised design language including a smaller visor at the front, a single-piece seat, a cast metal cowl around the headlamp and an offset instrument cluster similar to the one seen on the Royal Enfield Meteor 350.

The Royal Enfield Scram is expected to cost lesser than the Royal Enfield Himalayan and is meant for those who want to go trail-riding but will ultimately have most of the riding time being spent on city roads and on highway commutes. The Royal Enfield Scram will definitely mark a space for its own and will compete directly against the Yezdi Scrambler that was launched recently in India.

So tune in, as we bring you all the updates LIVE straight from the launch event of the Royal Enfield Scrambler 411.

Mar 15, 2022 13:35 (IST)

Royal Enfield Scram 411 Launch LIVE Updates: The Scram is expected to be powered by the same 411-cc engine as the Himalayan.

Mar 15, 2022 13:25 (IST)

Royal Enfield Scram 411 Launch LIVE Updates: Considering that the motorcycle is meant more for city commutes, we could see the motorcycle with the same instrument cluster as the Meteor 350.

Mar 15, 2022 13:13 (IST)

Royal Enfield Scram 411 Price Expectation: Considering that the motorcycle could shed a few things as compared to the Himalayan, we could see a price tag that is more affordable than the latter.

Mar 15, 2022 13:07 (IST)

Royal Enfield Scram 411 Launch LIVE Updates: The Scram 411 is expected to share the same cycle parts including the chassis, brakes and suspension as the Himalayan.

Mar 15, 2022 13:03 (IST)

Royal Enfield Scram 411 Launch LIVE Updates: We expect the Scram 411 to share the same major components as the Himalayan.

Mar 15, 2022 12:53 (IST)

By definition, a Scrambler motorcycle is ideally built only of the essentials. So we could see a significant reduction in weight of the Scram 411 as compared to the Himalayan.

Mar 15, 2022 12:37 (IST)

The Scram 411 comes at a time when Royal Enfield's new competitor, Yezdi came out with its ow iteration of a Scrambler.

Mar 15, 2022 12:25 (IST)

The Scram 411 is touted to be Royal Enfield's idea of a motorcycle that is a bit more civilised in the city as compared to the Himalayan.

Mar 15, 2022 12:11 (IST)

Royal Enfield Scram 411 Launch LIVE Updates: Welcome to the LIVE updates coming to you straight from the Royal Enfield Scram 411 launch. Here, we will tell you everything about the latest Royal Enfield motorcycle including the price, bookings, deliveries, features, colour options and more.

Royal Enfield Scram 411 will launch in India today. Image used for representation. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

