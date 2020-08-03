Royal Enfield Sells 54,185 Units in July, Reports a Y-o-Y Decline of 26 Per Cent Last Month

Royal Enfield posted a sale of 40,334 motorcycles in the month of July 2020, against the sales of 54,185 motorcycles for the same month last year, depicting a decline of 26 per cent.

The company recently announced the launch and roll-out of 'Service on Wheels', a new, customer-friendly initiative, aimed at safe, seamless and hassle-free motorcycle service experience to customers. Royal Enfield has deployed as many as 800 units of Royal Enfield branded, purpose-built Service on Wheels motorcycles across dealerships in the country. Service on Wheels is a fleet of mobile service-ready motorcycles that are purpose-built and equipped to carry tools, equipment, and genuine spare parts to undertake up to 80% of all typical service and repair requirements at the doorstep of a customer.

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and the Himalayan also achieved new records in the UK. The Interceptor 650 has been the bestselling motorcycle in the UK for June 2020 (as per MCIA data for the more than 125cc motorcycles category). The Interceptor 650 has also been the highest-selling naked style motorcycle in the UK for the last 12 months (as per MCIA data from June 2019 - June 2020), along with the Royal Enfield Himalayan at No.4. This is a first-of-its-kind by any Indian two-wheeler manufacturer, selling in the UK.

