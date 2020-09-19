Royal Enfield Streetwind Riding Jacket Review: Best Ally For Your Summer Rides

The nation is slowly opening up after being crumpled for over 6 months. Borders are now open which means, your motorcycle’s scream to be taken on a trip is louder than ever. While we do not recommend that first hand, we also know that some minds just cannot be mended. Hence, if you are planning a trip, one of the most crucial aspects is to wear proper gear while riding. And if you have purchased a new ride after ‘saving a fortune’ with the whole WFH regime, then you also might want to dig a little deeper into your wallet and invest in some good quality gear.

Speaking of buying gear for the first time, finding the right kind can be a tedious job considering that there are a host of options to look into. However, if you are eyeing something at the entry-level, then this is one of the options that you definitely should be looking into. The Royal Enfield Streetwind jacket operates in the range and comes as a laudable offering and we will explain why.

Royal Enfield Streetwind (Image: Anirudh Sunilkumar/News18.com)

Starting with the protection, the Streetwind gets a total of five paddings which includes a pair of shoulder pads, a pair of elbow pads and one at the back. The padding on the elbows and shoulders are covered with Cordura denim that for abrasion resistance.

Since the past few months that I started using the Stretwinder, it took a couple of trips to break in. However, once in place, the Streetwind turned out to be a worthy addition to my gear. The outer layer is made of light polyester mesh that kept things properly ventilated and dry even during punishing temperatures.

Royal Enfield Streetwind (Image: Anirudh Sunilkumar/News18.com)

In terms of comfort, the 9 straps that include two pairs on elbows, a pair on the wrist and a pair on the waist gives plenty of room. Having a skinny built, while I’ve dealt with oversized shirts all the time, the Streetwind did the job just fine. At the time when the gear arrived, I was fearful of the collar which looked rough. However, the collar strap proved to be comfortable with no chafing, all due to the extra cushioning that it comes with.

Also Watch:

The zippers on the Streetwind show no compromise in the quality and are smooth to operate. The jacket gets two cargo pockets on either side, which least to be said, was convenient. Now, this is a purpose-oriented summer jacket, which means taking it out for a spin during the monsoon could damage the liner or taking it during the winters, might freeze you.

Royal Enfield Streetwind (Image: Anirudh Sunilkumar/News18.com)

Washing and maintenance require little care. The jacket will be quite happy with a cold machine wash, before which all liners are to be removed. Drying it close to a direct heat source is not recommended along with fabric softener that would shorten the durability of the mesh material.

So to sum it up, the Royal Enfield Streetwind deserves the appreciation of a rider that is buying an urban jacket for the first time. Compare it with other offerings in the market, and it could be fairly said that the Rs 4,000 price tag on it is more than justified.