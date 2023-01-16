Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Launch in India: Price Starts at Rs 3.49 Lakh

Royal Enfield has finally launched the Super Meteor 650 at a starting price of Rs 3.49 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. The bookings start from today for the customers in India and Europe. Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 deliveries will begin from Feb onwards in the Indian market while for the European nations, it will commence by mid of March 2023.

Also Read: All-New Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Unveiled at Rider Mania 2022 in India

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 had its world premiere at the EICMA 2022 in Milan while it made its first public appearance in India at the brand’s annual motorcycling festival - Rider Mania. The cruiser motorcycle has been presented in two trims namely Super Meteor 650 and the Super Meteor 650 Tourer.

Commenting on the new Super Meteor 650 Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director of Eicher Motors Ltd. said, “The Super Meteor 650 is an evolution of all our focus and efforts in the middleweight segment over the years, and is a thoroughbred, retro cruiser in every sense. Its design language, geometry, form-factor and the gorgeous 650cc twin engine make it the most stunning, accessible and capable cruiser in the category. We’ve enhanced the refinement levels of this motorcycle, and you can feel it in its smooth throttle response across the range. The motorcycle has confidence inspiring stability, takes corners well and feels planted at highway speeds."

The Super Meteor 650 rides on 19-inch front and 16-inch rear alloy wheels which are equipped with wide tubeless tyres. Some of the notable styling features include a round LED headlamp, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, fully feet-forward foot controls, wide handlebar, and LED tail-lamp cluster. The turn indicators at front as well as rear are offered with halogen bulbs. It is the first Royal Enfield to feature LED lighting.

The Super Meteor 650 is available in five striking colourways: Astral Black, Astral Blue, Astral Green, Interstellar Grey and Interstellar Green. The Super Meteor 650 Tourer, which comes kitted with a touring windscreen, deluxe touring seat, pillion backrest, is available in two distinctive two-tone finishes: Celestial Red and Celestial Blue.

It gets all-new plated aluminium switch cubes which house rotary switches. As for features, the cruiser comes with Royal Enfield’s Tripper Navigation, Adjustable clutch and brake levers, Dual-channel ABS and USB socket for charging. It is equipped with an analogue speedometer with LCD display which shows revs, gear indicator, fuel gauge, clock and tripmeter. It is the heaviest Royal Enfield till date with a weight of 241 kg.

The frame and swingarm of the cruiser motorcycle are new and developed at the UK Technology Centre in conjunction with Harris Performance. The chassis also sees substantial updates as compared to the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 with the inclusion of a new cylinder head mount for additional stiffness. The suspension duties are helmed by USD forks upfront and premium shock absorbers with 5-step preload at the rear.

Mechanically, the Super Meteor 650 is powered by a 648cc air-cooled parallel twin petrol engine which generates maximum power of 47 bhp and peak torque of 52 Nm, identical to the Interceptor and Continental GT 650. The engine is linked to a 6-speed gearbox. As for braking, it comes with disc units at the front and rear.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is available with an extensive range of genuine motorcycle accessories. The owners of Solo Tourer Astral and Interstellar trims can have neat bar-end mirrors, bar-end finisher, front and rear LED indicators, the solo finisher kit, compact engine guard, deluxe rider foot pegs and silver finish sump guard.

On the other hand, the Grand Tourer Celestial variant additionally comes with an OE-fitted deluxe touring seat, pillion backrest and touring flyscreen. In addition, one can add more accessories in the form of touring handlebars, touring mirrors, deluxe rider footpegs, LED fog lights, airfly evo engine guard, black sump guard and front & rear LED indicators.

COUNTRY-WISE PRICE:

COUNTRY SUPER METEOR 650 SUPER METEOR 650 (TOURER) Astral Interstellar Celestial India Rs 3.48,900 (ex-showroom, India) Rs 3,63,900 (ex-showroom, India) Rs 3,78,900 (ex-showroom, India) UK GBP 6,799 (OTR) GBP 6,999 (OTR) GBP 7,299 (OTR) France € 7,890 (MSRP) € 8,090 (MSRP) € 8,390 (MSRP)

Read all the Latest Auto News here