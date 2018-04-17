English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 by Maratha Motorcycles is a Tribute to Hindu God Lord Shiva

The tank bears a portrait of Lord Shiva surrounded with smoke effect representing the calmness of Goddess Durga.

Arjit Garg | News18.comArjit_Garg

Updated:April 17, 2018, 5:03 PM IST
Custom Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350. (Image: Maratha Motorcycles)
Royal Enfield motorcycles are a favorite among customizers and tuners across the globe and we have seen some innumerous work of art in the past. But none have married the concept of customizing and modifying together as well as Maratha Motorcycles from Mumbai. The customizer has chosen a Thunderbird 350 cruiser and given it a complete makeover.

The customized bike is dedicated to Hindu God Lord Shiva and his avatar Nataraj. The transformed bike is a work of art, complete with custom graphics and paintjob. The fuel tank is shaped like a coffin and signifies the forces of creation and destruction, as per the Maratha Motorcycles.



The tank bears a portrait of Lord Shiva surrounded with smoke effect representing the calmness of Goddess Durga. The fuel tank, front fender, side panels represents the ‘Tandav Swaroop’ of Nataraj. The bike uses Michelin Scorcher tyres shod on dual-tone alloy wheels, with a trident motif as well.

The power is sent through a belt drive unit, and the swingarm and softail frame are custom-built. The engine gets a conical air filter, and is the stock 346 cc single cylinder mill producing 19.8 bhp at 5,250 rpm; and 28 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

The bike gets sports upside down front fork and a monoshock at the rear, while the brakes have been upgraded too, with a 320 mm front and 280 mm rear disc. The custom dual headlamps are now LED and so is the tail light unit.

The customizer also gets an illuminated brand logo on the side panel and handlebar-end lights, which is a custom Drag-type unit with custom handlebar risers. A single pod analogue instrument cluster with digital inset sits atop the handlebar. The custom triangular exhaust gives the bike a unique exhaust note.

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
