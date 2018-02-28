Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X and 500X Launched at Rs 1.56 Lakh in India

Royal Enfield has launched new versions of their popular Thunderbird range of motorcycles in India – the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X and Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X. These motorcycles have been launched at Rs 1,56,849 and Rs 1,98,878 respectively (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). Both these motorcycles come with design and feature updates which are meant to make them come across as a more youth-oriented product from the garage of Royal Enfield.Introducing the Thunderbird X, Rudratej (Rudy) Singh, President, Royal Enfield, said, “The Thunderbird X is a custom inspired Royal Enfield that takes inspiration from our Thunderbird community. Our riders have been customizing Royal Enfield motorcycles and the Thunderbird for decades. We took that inspiration and have created an evocative, engaging, yet fun to ride factory-built custom-look motorcycle that will offer great scope for further customization and will appeal to new-age urban explorers. The two interpretations of Thunderbird and Thunderbird X will continue to strengthen our city and highway cruising proposition, and of nudging the youth to express themselves.Launched in 2002, the Thunderbird has been one of the most popular offerings by Royal Enfield in India and the bike has often been customised by its owners as well, something that Royal Enfield is hoping to bank on with the new Thunderbird X series offeringsAS for the changes, the new Thunderbird motorcycles follow a blacked-out theme which is complemented by bright-coloured fuel tanks. The Thunderbird X comes with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres, a first for Royal Enfield, along with new seats coupled with the new grab-rail and shortened rear mudguard. The blacked-out theme is carried over to components like the exhausts, front forks, side covers, headlamp cover, indicators and grab-rail. In high contrast, the vibrant colours of the tank are coordinated with other elements on the motorcycle, such as the stitching on the seat and rim-tapes on the wheels. There’s also the inclusion of a new flat handlebar giving the motorcycle an aggressive, and leant-in riding attitude. The company is also offering disc brakes at both front and rear but has given ABS a miss.The Thunderbird X will be powered by Royal Enfield’s Unit Construction Engine. The Thunderbird 500X is powered by a single cylinder, air cooled, 499cc engine fed by an electronic fuel injection system which produces maximum power of 27.2 bhp @ 5250 rpm and generates 41.3 Nm torque @ 4000 rpm. Thunderbird 350X, on the other hand, comes with a single cylinder, air cooled, twin-spark, 346cc engine which produces a maximum power of 19.8 bhp @ 5250 rpm and generates a maximum Torque of 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm.