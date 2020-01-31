Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500 and Bullet 500 Discontinued in India

Amid diminishing sales of the Thunderbird 500 and Bullet 500, Royal Enfield has decided to discontinue the models from the online booking page on its website. The Classic 500 is the only 500 series model that is available for purchase.

Besides, the new 650 cc range, which was launched in November 2018, have been accounting for a decent share of sales. The company has recently introduced the new BS-VI Classic 350 at a price of Rs 1.65 lakh (ex-showroom) in the domestic market. However, the Chennai-based two-wheeler brand has not started taking online bookings for the BS-VI Royal Enfield Classic 350, which features new colour options.

In the view of the upcoming BS-VI norms, discontinuing the sale of Bullet 500 and Thunderbird 500 is being touted as a right step by Royal Enfield. Meanwhile, in the 350-cc category, the company recently launched the Classic 350 in BS-VI avatar at a starting price of Rs 1.65 lakh (ex-showroom) earlier this month.

The motorcycle arrives with major changes that aren’t just mechanical. The company is now offering the bike with two new paint schemes - Stealth Black and Chrome, that customers can choose from.

Serving its main purpose, the new Royal Enfield 350 Classic comes with a 346cc UCE that is now fuel injected. Spyshots ahead of the launch suggested that the bike got an oxygen sensor, and this has made its way into the production version too. This essentially means that the motorcycle comes with a closed-loop FI system.

There is also an additional catalytic converter that has also been added to the exhaust downtube to take care of the emissions. The new Gunmetal Grey comes at a premium of almost Rs 14,000 and the two new paint schemes stand atop the top of the portfolio being the most expensive.

The Supreme Court, in October 2018, ordered that Bharat Stage IV vehicle shall not be sold across the country from April 1, 2020. The Centre in 2016 had announced that the country would move to BS-VI norms BY 2020, bypassing the BS-V norms.

