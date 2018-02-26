Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X and 350X to Launch in India on February 28

Royal Enfield is set to launch two new motorcycles on February 28, in the form of the new Thunderbird 500X and Thunderbird 350X. These motorcycles are new variations of the existing Thunderbird series of Royal Enfield motorcycles but will come with a different design approach, which will be signified by the ‘X’ suffix at the end of the motorcycle‘s name.The motorcycle is expected to carry over the same engine from the existing Thunderbird siblings and in the same state of tune. This means the Thunderbird 500X could come with a single-cylinder 499cc engine which develops 27.2 bhp and 41.3 Nm of torque. The Royal Enfield 350X, on the other hand, could be powered by a 346cc single-cylinder engine that churns out 19.8 bhp of power and 28 Nm of torque.The changes, though, will be evident on the design front. The Thunderbird 500X and the Thunderbird 350X could come with a new design approach. This includes new handlebars, which will be comparatively lower to the existing models, along with new seats on offer. The wheels on these would now be 9-spoke alloys carrying a matte black finish instead of silver – a treatment that carries on over to the engine and the suspension as well – all of it will have a blacked-out finish.Other additions will include the tail lights being LED units and the headlamp cluster will house LED DRLs as well. Disc brakes will be offered both front and back, but it could give ABS a miss.As for the colour options, the Thunderbird 350X is expected to come in a red and a white offering, whereas the Thunderbird 500X will be offered in a yellow shade and a blue shade option. Keep in mind, though, that these would be the colour options for the fuel tank as everything else will carry over a blacked-out theme which will be standard across both models. Given the changes, the new Thunderbird twins will come at a premium over the existing model’s price tag – which is Rs 1.48 lakh for the Thunderbird 350 and Rs 1.90 lakh for the Thunderbird 500 (all prices-ex-showroom, Mumbai). The price announcement will be made on February 28, 2018. Watch this space for updates.