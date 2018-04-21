English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X Detailed Image Gallery – See Pics
The Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X is the latest motorcycle to be launched by RE in India at a price tag of Rs 1,98,878 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Royal Enfield has launched new versions of their popular Thunderbird range of motorcycles in India – the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X and Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X. These motorcycles have been launched at Rs 1,56,849 and Rs 1,98,878 respectively (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). Both these motorcycles come with design and feature updates which are meant to make them come across as a more youth-oriented product from the garage of Royal Enfield. And when it comes to design, Royal Enfields have a dedicated following of their own. So how is the Thunderbird 500X different? We take a look at the Thunderbird 500X.
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X gets new grpahics. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
One of the most evident design changes in the Royal Enfield Thunderbird X has to be the inclusion of bright coloured body graphics. And yes, for those of you concerned, it does come with a kick-start option as well, along with an electric start feature.
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X gets a blacked-out theme. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
The new Thunderbird motorcycles follow a blacked-out theme which is complemented by bright-coloured fuel tanks. The blacked-out theme is carried over to components like the exhausts, front forks and side covers.
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X has a muscular stance. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
The Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X manages to carry over a familiar stance which is associated with the Thunderbird motorcycles.
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X gets a new handlebar. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Perhaps one of the biggest change that makes a difference in terms of the motorcycle's riding dynamics has to be the inclusion of an all-new handlebar.
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X has a comfortable riding position. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
The riding ergonomics remain comfortable but the new handlebar helps in making the motorcycle feel a bit more manouverable through city traffic.
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X's instrument cluster is a combination of analogue and digital readouts. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
The instrument cluster of the Royal Enfield Thunderbird remains unchanged.
There's a lot more to this motorcycle than what meets the eye. You can read all about it here.
