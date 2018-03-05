Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X, 500X – All you Need to Know

The Royal Enfield Thunderbird has been a popular offering in the 350cc-500cc segment in India. Now, the company has launched two new versions of the Thunderbird in the form of the Thunderbird 350X and the Thunderbird 500X. We tell you all you need to know about them.This is where the Thunderbird X models differ from the existing Thunderbird models. The new Thunderbird motorcycles follow a blacked-out theme which is complemented by bright-coloured fuel tanks. The Thunderbird X comes with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres, a first for Royal Enfield, along with new seats coupled with the new grab-rail and shortened rear mudguard. The blacked-out theme is carried over to components like the exhausts, front forks, side covers, headlamp cover, indicators and grab-rail. In high contrast, the vibrant colours of the tank are coordinated with other elements on the motorcycle, such as the stitching on the seat and rim-tapes on the wheels. There’s also the inclusion of a new flat handlebar giving the motorcycle an aggressive, and leant-in riding attitude. The company is also offering disc brakes at both front and rear but has given ABS a miss.The Thunderbird X models carry over the same engines from the existing Thunderbird motorcycles and that too in the exact same state of tune. The Thunderbird 500X is powered by a single cylinder, air cooled, 499cc engine - fed by an electronic fuel injection system - which produces a maximum power of 27.2 bhp at 5250 rpm and generates 41.3 Nm torque at 4000 rpm. The Thunderbird 350X, on the other hand, comes with a single cylinder, air cooled, twin-spark, 346cc engine which produces a maximum power of 19.8 bhp at 5250 rpm and generates a maximum Torque of 28 Nm at 4000 rpm. Both these engines come mated to a 5-speed transmission.The new Thunderbird X comes with new and vibrant colour options. The colour options available for the Thunderbird 350X are Whimsical White and Roving Red whereas the Thunderbird 500X will be available in Getaway Orange and Drifter Blue colour options.The Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X has been priced at Rs 1.56 lakh whereas the Thunderbird 500X is priced at Rs 1.98 lakh. To put it in perspective, the regular Thunderbird 350 is priced at Rs 1.50 lakh and the Thunderbird 500 is priced at Rs 1.91 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). This means that the new ‘X’ models come at a premium of about Rs 6,000 for the 350cc model and about Rs 7,000 for the 500cc version.