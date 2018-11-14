Royal Enfield to Launch 650 Twins Today, Price Expected Between Rs 2.5 to Rs 3 Lakh

Royal Enfield will launch the much anticipated Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 Twins in India today on 14th November, 2018. Royal Enfield earlier launched the 650 Twins in the U.S. which happens to be the first global market to get the biggest ever motorcycle from Eicher Motors owned Royal Enfield. In America, The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 starts at $5799, while the Continental 650 GT starts at $5999.On the other hand, the Royal Enfield Classic 500 ABS is priced at $5500 in the U.S. and the Interceptor 650 starts at $5799. For comparison, the Royal Enfield Classic 500 ABS starts at Rs 2 Lakh in India. So it is expected that the base Interceptor 650 could start at Rs 2.5 Lakh. The Continental GT 650, on the other hand, is expected to start at Rs 2.8 Lakh.The GT Twins were launched in 6 different variants in the U.S. and we can expect the same model sin India too. Here's the variant wise pricing of the Royal Enfield 650 Twins-Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Standard Version - $5799Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Custom Version - $5999Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Chrome Version - $6499Royal Enfield Continental 650 GT Standard Version - $5999Royal Enfield Continental 650 GT Custom Version - $6249Royal Enfield Continental 650 GT Chrome Version - $6799The Royal Enfield 650 Twins are powered by the biggest and most powerful engine built by the Indian motorcycle manufacturer after becoming an Indian brand. The 648 cc engine is capable to produce 47 horsepower and 52 Nm of torque and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The duo is said to have a mileage of 25.5 kmpl as per World Motorcycle Test Cycle (WMTC).Both the motorcycles will have ByBre (by Brembo) twin piston callipers on disc brakes on both the wheels, dual channel ABS, a 130 section rear tyre, 36 spoke aluminum alloy rims, slipper clutch, a kerb weight of 202 kg, ground clearance of 174 mm, and a steel tubular frame.Both the Continental GT 650 and the Interceptor INT 650 will be available in a variety of colorways and two distinct styles - Standard and Retro Custom. While the Standard range of colorways take inspiration from the motorcycles of the 50’s and 60’s, the Retro Custom range is a bolder version of graphics and colors.