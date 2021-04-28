Royal Enfield Trademarks ‘Shotgun’ Name, Likely to Use it for Upcoming 650 cc Motorcycle

Touring motorcycle maker Royal Enfield has been working on a range of bikes for quite some time. In fact, not so long ago, a Royal Enfield was spotted doing testing of one of their soon-to-be launched two wheelers in India. The said motorcycle, apparently, was the upcoming 650cc model as per reports. While the name of its upcoming 350cc bike has been finalized as Hunter, the 650 cc motorcycle can be called Shotgun.

According to a report in gaadiwaadi , Royal Enfield has recently filed a trademark for a new name – Shotgun. The brand has been testing two 650cc bikes out of which one is a low-slung cruiser and the other is a conventional motorcycle. If the grapevine is to be believed, then Shotgun will be the name of either of the two motorcycles. Previously, the test models of both the variants of the bikes were spied.

From the spy shots, its has been confirmed that the two motorcycles come equipped with the very sophisticated tripper navigation feature. Reports suggest that in order to keep the price of the bike comparatively low, it will include components that exist in the Continental GT and Interceptor. It is being said that the upcoming beasty machines will cost around Rs 3 Lakh.

From what is known till now, the upcoming 650 two wheelers will be powered by a 648cc, air/oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine that exists in the Continental GT650 and Interceptor 650. This engine is capable of producing a peak power of 47.65 PS and maximum torque of 52 Nm. The engine comes mated with a 6-speed gearbox.

Currently, there are no details about the official launch date of the vehicle in India.

