Royal Enfield Tribute Motorcycle Riding Boots Review: Keeping it Casual and Safe

Fun science fact: Our toes make up for a few of the most fragile bones of our body. If you are puzzled to find such a fact in the auto section, then let me explain. During a fall from a motorcycle, our foot is extremely vulnerable to injuries. This is one of the sole reasons, why your new biker friend might be bickering about his motorcycle riding boots being too heavy and stiff.

While we are not at liberty to decide on what distances one should wear riding boots, it is fair to assume that danger is everywhere. And unlike your sneakers, which you might buy because it has the signature of a popular basketball player, motorcycle riding boots should be judged on a few other aspects. Aspects that depend on your usage, aspects like protection, comfort, water wading capabilities and of course, looks.

Royal Enfield Tribute boots. (Image: Anirudh Sunilkumar/News18.com)

There are a host of options in the market that spell the above aspects, but your ultimate choice depends on the kind of trips you will be taking or the kind of riding style. If you are looking for a pair of fashionably simple boots that fall in the sweet spot of comfortable, casual and safe, then cruiser boots could be an apt consideration. Incidentally, I have been using one for the past few months – the Royal Enfield Tribute Boots.

Starting with the design, the Tribute makes up for an honestly-good looking pair. Apart from the lace, the boots get a buckle harness along with a zipper on the side that lets your slip in your feet without any hassle. The same buckle harness, also lets you tighten the boots a bit more, making things that much comfortable.

Royal Enfield Tribute boots. (Image: Anirudh Sunilkumar/News18.com)

In the time that I have used the boots, there were a few times I could not avoid rain and had to keep going. While the shoes are not completely water-proof, I was left fairly-dry at the end of an hour-long journey. At the same time, I would like to reiterate that keeping it away from wet conditions would be ideal.

The boots have got reinforcements on the toe and a heel cup at the back that does a good job in guarding the friable bones. The boot gets TPR antiskid soles as well that did a laudable job in maintaining the grip. But what impressed me more than anything was the right padding and flexibility that did not compromise the comfort in any way. Due to a few unavoidable reasons, I and my bloke once had to walk a few kilometres wearing our gear. However, my dread was for nothing as it was literally and figuratively a walk in the park. A major factor that also contributes to the boot’s safety is its weight which feels close to any other shoe on the go.

The Tribute gets Reflector at the back for better visibility of the rider. (Image: Anirudh Sunilkumar/News18.com)

Royal Enfield says that the outer layer of the boots is made of an abrasion-resistant leather. While there was no chance to test the same, I am looking forward to seeing its durability. Now, speaking about its maintenance, which is a fairly simple affair, to begin with. You can remove dirt or debris with a soft shoe brush or remove the lace and wipe the boots with a damp cloth and mild soap. In addition to this, the removable inner sole also makes cleaning an easy chore.

Hence, to sum it up, it would be fair to say that the Tribute makes living with a motorcycle-riding boot that much easy. And at Rs 6,000, it is among the affordable options coming from a brand that knows a thing or two about motorcycling and protective gear. Not only does the Tribute give you the confidence of a genuine motorcycle riding boot but it also offers a hassle-free experience of a casual one.