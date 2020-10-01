Royal Enfield Twins FT Debuts at American Flat Track Competition in Atlanta

Johnny Lewis was continuing development of the Royal Enfield Twins FT when an unexpected valve issue forced his weekend to end early. The team had entered the weekend riding high on the momentum of their gutsy performance at the Williams Grove Half-Mile, but despite quick action, the issue proved insurmountable.

The Center Hill, Fla-based rider and team owner worked on making improvements and adjustments to the Twins FT package over the past two weeks. Working closely with a myriad of partners, the Moto Anatomy x Royal Enfield team tested a number of new parts and setups in the lead up to this weekend’s races. The chassis continues to perform exceptionally well, and improvements to the motor after Williams Grove meant Lewis had high confidence going into the practice and qualifying sessions.

“We’ve been able to make positive steps forward with the Twins FT in the last two weeks, and there is still much to learn,” said Johnny Lewis, Moto Anatomy x Royal Enfield racer. “The team is still 100 per cent focused on the development and we understand more every time we run the bike. We know what happened and the team are already hard at work on adjustments and new parts so we’re ready for the Atlanta Short Track event.”

Lewis and team look towards next weekend at Dixie Speedway for redemption. Recognizing the challenges of development, Lewis’ Moto Anatomy x Royal Enfield team is prepared for the work that lies ahead. With a sound strategy and positive attitude, the team is all the more excited to roll into Atlanta ready to do battle.

The ladies of the BUILD TRAIN RACE program will join Lewis at Dixie Speedway as they debut their INT650 custom motorcycles as part of the Atlanta Short Track event. A special exhibition will take place during the weekend and fans will see road racer Melissa Paris, amateur flat tracker Jillian Deschenes, photographer Lana MacNaughton and New York motorcycle repair shop owner Kerry Sano compete against one another in an eight-lap Main. As part of the program, Lewis will spend a day with all four women this week to help with their racecraft ahead of the weekend.

Be sure to follow @MotoAnatomyxRoyalEnfield on Instagram to stay up to date on the latest results and insights from the track. The team will also be releasing short films documenting each round, which can be seen on Royal Enfield North America’s YouTube channel. You can see episode one, which documented Lewis’ debut of the Twins FT at the Williams Grove Half-Mile here.