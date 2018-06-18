Royal Enfield Unveils Three New Custom-Build Twins at Surfing and Motorcycling Festival 2018 - See Pics

Lock Stock, the customised Continental GT 650 twin. (image: Royal Enfield)

Rohini, the customised Continental GT 650 Twin. (Image: Royal Enfield)

The ‘Interceptor’ – By Old Empire Motorcycles. 9Image: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield has unveiled three of its latest custom build motorcycles developed for the very first time on its yet to be launched twin-cylinder platform, at the seventh edition of Wheels and Waves. Wheels and Waves is Europe's landmark surfing and motorcycling festival, held every year in the city of Biarritz, France, bringing together the multifaceted world of motorcycles with surf & skate culture, through a philosophy of music and style in a vintage theme. The festival celebrates not only the machines but the entire culture and lifestyle associated with riding and surfing. Wheels and Waves is one of the most anticipated events in the custom motorcycling scene.In its fourth year at the festiva, Royal Enfield unveiled three of its most anticipated custom renditions. The ‘Lock Stock’, ‘Rohini’, and ‘Interceptor’, have been developed on the recently introduced twin motorcycles - Interceptor INT 650 and the Continental GT 650, powered by Royal Enfield’s first modern day 650 twin engines.Apart from the ‘Lock Stock’ a 865 cc drag bike - designed and developed by the brand itself, Royal Enfield has also collaborated for the first time with Young Guns Speed Shop, a custom house based in Switzerland and Old Empire Motorcycles based in UK, to work on two unique concepts with the Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 as base.‘Lock Stock’ is the first custom motorcycle by Royal Enfield in many years to have ‘two smoking barrels,’ designed and developed to explore the new twin platform. The USA’s S&S Cycles, with their years of engine building experience, were brought in to unravel the true capability of the 650 motor, using it as a base and spinning it into a 865 cc engine with a nitrous injection. Its ‘Dazzle Camo’ paint job pokes fun at the tradition of motorcycle manufacturers camouflaging their prototypes. The minimalist carbon-fibre body and leather work reflect the individual passions and design sensibility of Royal Enfield designers, allowing them to demonstrate a totally different side of what a Royal Enfield can be.Young Guns Customs’ ‘Rohini’ was inspired by their interpretation of Royal Enfield, its existing brand image and, in a creative twist, an inspiration from India’s space program and it’s Rohini satellites. While the concept is pure cafe racer - referencing the iconic Rickman's fairings - the build has a hidden surprise; in the dark, a layer of reflective paint transforms the classic lines into a riot of Razzle Dazzle light, blurring the lines between being beautifully retro and wildly modern - the consummate Cafe Racer meets satellite.Old Empire Motorcycles decided to strip the Interceptor 650 to its core - getting rid of everything that wasn't completely necessary and hiding the essentials. A deep metallic red paint job matched to an Oxblood leather and Alcantara seat brings an elegant touch to the machine. Its lowered stance and blacked motor hint at an aggression hiding under the refined exterior, while the cleverly integrated bars exemplify the old school customization ethos of removing anything that's not strictly necessary, hiding all wires and cables with internalized controls.