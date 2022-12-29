Royal Enfield Will Launch These New 350cc, 450cc and 650cc Motorcycles in India, Details Inside

Royal Enfield talked about its plans to introduce an average of four new-gen bikes every quarter till 2027 back in 2020 and has already launched Meteor 350, new-gen Classic 350, Scram 411 and Hunter 350 under this plan. The Super Meteor 650 was unveiled recently and is said to be put out for its launch in January 2023.

Also Read: All-New Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Unveiled in India

As per some information acquired from a leaked document, Royal Enfield will be using its existing 350cc J-series platform, 650cc twins’ platform and its new 450cc platform to develop the new bikes. These upcoming Royal Enfield bikes will expand the options available to enthusiasts and also tackle existing and emerging rivals.

The next bike to be released under the Royal Enfield family tree will be the new-generation Bullet, which will include the new 350cc engine seen on the new-generation Classic 350, Hunter 350, and Meteor 350. Under the 350cc J-series platform, a completely new bobber motorbike will also be introduced. The 350cc market is growing rapidly, which has drawn new competitors including Honda, Jawa, and Yezdi. Manufacturers like Hero-Harley and Bajaj-Triumph have also revealed that they are working to create their middleweight bikes to compete with Royal Enfield.

As a result of complaints about their current Himalayan, Royal Enfield has created a new 450cc platform for the Himalayan 450 which is said to have a motor that is liquid-cooled. The 450cc Himalayan test mules have been spotted which indicates a potential launch for the bike next year.

Based on the new 450cc platform, a variation with a stronger off-road focus is also being developed. With characteristics including extensive suspension travel, wire-spoke wheels, more ground clearance, a tough engine guard, and a single-piece seat, this bike will resemble rally bikes like the cafe racer and scrambler.

It makes sense to place more emphasis on the 650cc market because it gives Royal Enfield access to both home and foreign markets. At least 7 new bikes are currently being developed by Royal Enfield as part of their 650cc category. The Himalayan 650, Shotgun 650, Bullet 650, and a faired version of the Continental GT 650 are among the models in this lineup. The 650cc scrambler and Classic 650 are two further 650cc bikes that are in progress.

Read all the Latest Auto News here