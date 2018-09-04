English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Royal Enfield Working on Motorcycles of up to 900cc for India, Structures for ‘Big Bikes’ in Development
While the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 have got everyone excited, there seems to be more exciting motorcycles coming from Royal Enfield.
Royal Enfield 650 Lock Stock Custom. Photo used for representational purpose only. (Image: Royal Enfield)
Royal Enfield is set to launch the 650 twins in the coming months in India – the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650, but there’s seems to be more goodies coming our way from the Indian bike maker. As per a report by India Car News, Royal Enfield is working on their next generation of bikes at their UK technical centre.
Underlying their future plans, and motorcycles, are four structures, named – J, P, Q and K – which will cover motorcycles throughout their range. Here are the upcoming motorcycles which will be based on them.
J – Classic, Classic, Thunderbird and Bullet
P – Continental GT 650, Interceptor 650
Q – 900cc motorcycles
K – 600cc to 700cc motorcycles
All these motorcycles will be BS VI emission norm compliant. As seen above, the motorcycles using the architecture Q and K are yet to be named and are reported to roll out post the year 2020 or 2021. Interestingly, Q-based motorcycles are meant to take on the 900cc Triumph Thruxton in particular and the K-based motorcycles will go head to head with other products in the 600cc-700cc segment. The motorcycles based on the J and P architectures will go up against the upcoming low-displacement bikes of Harley-Davidson and Triumph Motorcycles.
The report goes on to add that the other changes that these motorcycles will get would be in the form of new body graphics, LED lighting, bigger disc brakes, a new suspension unit, better riding ergonomics and dual-channel ABS.
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
