Royal Range Rovers Set New World Record at German Auction

The 1977 Range Rover by Alcom Devices. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

Sale price records at auctions are usually set by rare sports cars, classic saloons, coupes and the like, but the models making the headlines at the latest Essen Techno Classica sale in Germany held by international auctioneers Coys were actually a pair of old Range Rovers.Of course, these 1973 and 1977 models weren't just any old Range Rovers. In fact, the vehicles in question were originally commissioned for none other than King Juan Carlos I of Spain.The first was a 1977 Range Rover by Alcom Devices that sold for €78,750 and the other was a 1973 Range Rover Cabriolet which went for €78,750.The two cars set new sales records for British luxury off-roaders of this kind of vintage, suggesting that early Range Rovers are becoming increasingly popular. Whether this is a sign of an enduring trend or not remains to be seen.The 1977 Range Rover was ordered from Alcom Devices in London and boasted features that reflected the political climate in Spain at that time. Amongst other things, the car is fitted with special armor-plating, all-around 10mm bulletproof glass, and a James Bond-style communication system so the King could be tracked by security in cars, yachts, helicopters or anywhere else.As for the 1973 model, it was used by Juan Carlos in the early 1970s before he was crowned as King of Spain. The sumptuous leather interior sported incredibly comfortable front and rear seats and a dashboard transformed in the trademark Wood & Pickett manner.The exterior was adorned with an H-shaped grille of horizontal bars, which gave the front fascia a more streamlined appearance. Wolfrace wheels completed the custom look.Other notable sales at the Essen Techno Classica event included a 1928 Bugatti T 44 Fiacre by Gangloff, which went for considerably more than its €618,750 estimate, a 1971 Ferrari Dino 246 GT that fetched €292,500, a 1934 Alfa Romeo 6C that sold for €142,875, a 1989 Porsche 911 Speedster at €146,000 and a 1957 AC Ace Bristol Competition Roadster that saw the hammer comes down at €264,375.