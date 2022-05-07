RRB-NTPC Exams: Indian Railways to Run Special Trains for Candidates; Check Full List

RRB-NTPC EXAMS: With many candidates raising the issue of their RRB-NTPC exam centres being far away from their home towns, the Indian Railways has decided to run more than 65 special trains across the country for the convenience of the aspirants appearing for their examinations on May 9 and 10.

Most of these trains will run on May 8 to help the students reach their exam centres in the morning and then ferry them home after their exams are over. The students would have to pay fares of special trains and no concessions will be given, officials said.

“Indian Railways will run more than 65 special trains across the country for the candidates of RRB_NTPC exam to be held on 9th and 10th May," tweeted Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Some of these special trains will run between Gaya-Bhilai, Samastipur-Kanpur, Sealdah-Guwahati, Jabalpur-Nanded, Darbhanga-Muzzafarpur, Agartala-Darbhanga, Agra Cantt., Patna, Veraval-Bandra, Jaipur-Amritsar,Jaipur-Indore, Kakiknada to Kurnool, Kadapa-Rajmundri, Kakinada to Mysore, Kurnool-Mysore, Narsapur-Secunderabad, Secunderabad to Ernakulam, Vijayawada-Nagarsol, Prayagraj to Anandvihar, Jabalpur-Nizamuddin, Delhi-Jammu Tawi.

Other special trains which will run during this period are Old Delhi Railway Station to Jodhpur, Shalimar to Vijayawada, Hatia To Vijayawada, Trivandrum to Chennai, Narsapur to Trivandrum, Mangalore to Hubli, Tirunelveli to Mysore, Hubli to Nanded and Mysore to Eranakulam.

THE RAILWAY RECRUITMENT BOARD EXAMS

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had recently released the RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Computer Based Test (CBT 2) 2022 exam city slip for pay levels 4 and 6 on the official website at rrbcdg.gov.in. The total number of candidates for the exams is 1,45,700 for 7,285 posts.

There was a lot of murmur among candidates that they had been allotted cities in far off areas and requested change in centres.

A candidate, identifying himself as Tapas, wrote on Twitter, “I Applied for Kolkata RRB For NTPC Exam but they allotted my level 4, CBT 2 exam seat on 10th may in Muzaffarpur Bihar which is 590 km away from home in a different state. This is injustice for Aspirants. Respect the Students labour."

Another aspirant Soubhik Biswas demanded a change in exam centre. “Please change the examination center for RRB NTPC CBT 2. This is a humble request to shift the exam centre at everyone’s home state," he tweeted.

Demand for shifting centres to home state has flooded the social networking sites.

“I’m from Karnataka. I applied for Bengalure region. My 2nd stage RRB ntpc exam city is Kottayam it’s 900 km long from my native. Plzz give chance in my home state," tweeted KN Hanumantha.

The RRB-NTPC exams were in the eye of a storm when aspirants specially from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar took to the streets alleging irregularities in the process.

SPECIAL TRAIN BETWEEN JAIPUR – INDORE AND REWA - RAJKOT

For the convenience and benefit of the candidates attending Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), 2nd stage examination, Western Railway has decided to run Exam Special train between Jaipur – Indore and Rewa - Rajkot.

Similarly, an exam special between Veraval and Bandra Terminusis also being run from Veraval on Sunday, May 8 at 10.45 hrs and from Bandra Terminus on Monday, May 9 at 21.45 hrs, which has already been notified.

09709/09710 JAIPUR - INDORE EXAM SPECIAL (2 TRIPS)

Train No. 09709 Jaipur - Indore Exam Special will depart from Jaipur on Sunday, May 8 at 07.25 hrs and will arrive Indore at 22.30 hrs, the same day.

Similarly, Train No. 09710 Indore-Jaipur Exam Special will leave from Indore on Monday, May 9 at 21.00 hrs and will reach Jaipur at 12.30 hrs, the next day.

Enroute this train will halt at Gandhinagar Jaipur, Dausa, Bandikui, Bharatpur, Bayana, Gangapur City, Sawai Madhopur, Kota, Ramganj Mandi, Nagda and Ujjain stations in both directions. This train comprises of Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

02194/02193 REWA- RAJKOT EXAM SPECIAL (2 TRIPS)

Train No. 02194 Rewa - Rajkot Exam Special will depart from Rewa on Saturday, May 7 at 22.40 hrs and will arrive Rajkot at 00.45 hrs, on Monday.

Similarly, Train No. 02193 Rajkot-Rewa Exam Special will leave from Rajkot on Monday, May 9 at 23.05 hrs and will reach Rewa at 00.20 hrs, on Wednesday.

Enroute this train will halt at Satna, Maihar, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Gadarwara, Pipariya, Itarsi, Hoshangabad, Bhopal, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Shujalpur, Ujjain, Nagda, Ratlam, Godhra, Chhayapuri, Anand, Ahmedabad, Viramgam, Surendranagar and Wankaner stations in both directions. This train comprises of 1st AC, AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

The booking of train Nos. 09710/02193 have started today on May 7 at PRS counters and IRCTC website.

SPECIAL BETWEEN NAGPUR AND SECUNDERABAD

Central Railway will run RRB examination special train between Nagpur and Secunderabad.

Train no. 01203 special will leave Nagpur at 13.30 hrs on May 7 and arrive Secunderabad at 21.45 hrs next day.

01204 special will leave Secunderabad at 20.30 hrs on May 9 and arrive Nagpur at 05.00 hrs o n third day.

HALTS: Wardha, Dhamangaon, Badnera, Murtizapur, Akola, Shegaon, Malkapur, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Manmad, Nashik Road, Kalyan, Panvel, Lonavala, Pune, Daund, Kurduwadi, Solapur, Kalaburagi, Wadi, Vikarabad, Lingampalli.

COMPOSITION: 9 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class, o­ne generator van.

RESERVATION: Bookings for 01203 special on special charges have started on May 6 at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in.

Central Railway have requested passengers to follow Covid appropriate behaviour for their and other’s safety.

