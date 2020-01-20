Take the pledge to vote

Rs 17.7 Crore Lamborghini Supercar Burns to Wreck Due to Heavy Modification - Watch Video

Although fire services were quick to douse the flames and no one was injured in the fire, they could not save the expensive vehicle from turning into a melted mess.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 20, 2020, 5:28 PM IST
Rs 17.7 Crore Lamborghini Supercar Burns to Wreck Due to Heavy Modification - Watch Video
Modified Lamborghini Aventador Catches Fire. (Image source: Twitter/HasiciPraha)

In his attempts at modifying his Lamborghini Aventador, a Czech Republic man ended up burning and destroying the limited-edition vehicle. The supercar equipped with a 6.5-litre V12 engine and cost him reportedly $2.5 million. In a bid to increase its maximum power from 515 kW to an astounding 950 kW, the car’s owner gave the task to supercar tuner Mansory, reported Driven.co.

The acclaimed tuner added a ‘Carbonado’ or twin turbos on top of the V12 engine. The heat associated with hyping the power was not factored in, which left the luxurious supercar to be burned completely in a tunnel, the report added.

Although fire services were quick to douse the flames and no one was injured in the fire, they could not save the expensive vehicle from turning into a melted mess.

Video clips and pictures of the car getting reduced to a wreck were widely shared and people could not help but hope that the owner had his asset insurance-secured.

The report further stated that a 'technical defect' was at fault and experts estimated the total damage at around $500,000.

Mansory's website states that the twin-turbo facility was limited to only six production units. These cars featured complete carbon fibre bodywork, bespoke interiors and the raving engine. This allowed the Lamborghini to hit 100km/hour from a standstill in just 2.6 seconds.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
