Rs 35 Lakh Worth Counterfeit TVS Motor Spare Parts Seized
TVS Motor Company has taken up brand protection programme to ensure availability of genuine parts to consumers through its 4,000 touch points.
2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V. (Image: TVS)
Officials of Intellectual Property Rights Enforcement Cell have seized fake parts, labels and die tool machines worth Rs 35 lakh during a raid conducted here recently. The IPR Enforcement Cell, Dindigul unit of Tamil Nadu Police along with officials of TVS Motor Company carried out a raid in some godowns in the district and recovered huge quantities of spare parts, unfinished counterfeit cannisters, die tool machines worth Rs 35 lakh, a press release said.
Following the seizure, IPR Enforcement Cell officials initiated legal action against the company involved in the supply of fake spare parts under the provisions of Copyright Act, the release said.
TVS Motor Company has taken up brand protection programme to ensure availability of genuine parts to consumers through its 4,000 touch points. The Chennai-based company has appointed over 100 authorised parts stockists to supply genuine parts in retail markets across the country, the release added.
