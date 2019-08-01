Russia Launches Mass Production of Sukhoi Su-57 Fighter Jets
The fifth-generation stealth Su-57, formerly known as T-50, is a single-seat twin-engine jet featuring super manoeuvrability and supersonic flight capability.
Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jets fly in formation during the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to a Defence Ministry’s flight test centre in the town of Akhtubinsk in Astrakhan Region, Russia. May 14, 2019 (Image: Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS)
Russia's Sukhoi Aircraft Company has started the mass production of Su-57 fighters under a contract for the delivery of the fighter jets to Russia's aerospace force, authorities have said. The Sukhoi Aircraft Company released a brochure which indicated that the Russian Defense Ministry has signed a contract with the company for the supply of over 76 Su-57 aircraft, reported Xinhua news agency.
"A state contract was signed at the Army 2019 international arms exhibition between the Defence Ministry of Russia and the Sukhoi Company for the delivery of a batch of Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets," reported the TASS news agency quoting a statement of the office of Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov. "The Sukhoi has started to fulfil its contractual obligations."
The fifth-generation stealth Su-57, formerly known as T-50, is a single-seat twin-engine jet featuring super manoeuvrability and supersonic flight capability. After having made its maiden flight in January 2010, the Su-57 completed its first test flight with a new-generation engine in December 2017
