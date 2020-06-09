Russia Seeks to Resume International Flights With 15 Countries From Mid-July

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there was no exact date of resuming flights between Russia and other countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but the issue was on the agenda.

"This issue (on resuming flights) is on the agenda. There are no exact dates yet," TASS News Agency quoted Peskov as saying to the media on Monday, adding that it was up to the government to decide on this matter.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin had earlier ordered to draw up proposals on a possible date of resuming flights.

On Sunday, an airline source told TASS that the Federal Air Transport Agency in the near future planned to send to the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing its proposals on resuming flights from Russia to 15 countries since July 15.

According to the source, there were plans to open flights to "nearly all countries" for business aviation. The list of countries will be drawn up jointly by the Federal Air Transport Agency and the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing.

In March, Russia fully suspended flights with other countries amid the pandemic, except for evacuation, cargo and mail flights. The first step was made when Russia limited flights to China since February 1, and then to South Korea, Iran and several more countries, TASS News Agency reported.

In March, Russia imposed restrictions on flights to Spain, Italy, Germany and France and several days after they were applied to entire Europe. By March 23, flights were banned to 95 countries and since March 27 Russia fully shut down regular and charter flights.

Amid the lockdown introduced in most Russian regions, in April passenger traffic of Russian airlines dropped 91.8 per cent to slightly more than 770,000 passengers.

