An initiative by &
1-min read

Russia to Showcase Sukhoi Su-57 Fighter Jet for the First Time, India a Possible Buyer

The fifth-generation stealth Su-57, formerly known as T-50, is a single-seat twin-engine jet featuring super manoeuvrability and supersonic flight capability.

News18.com

Updated:August 29, 2019, 8:07 AM IST
Russia to Showcase Sukhoi Su-57 Fighter Jet for the First Time, India a Possible Buyer
Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jets fly in formation during the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to a Defence Ministry’s flight test centre in the town of Akhtubinsk in Astrakhan Region, Russia. May 14, 2019 (Image: Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS)
Loading...

Russia has notified that it will showcase the Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jet for the first time. The aircraft company had started the mass production of Su-57 fighters under a contract for the delivery of the fighter jets to Russia's aerospace force, authorities have said. Earlier, the Sukhoi Aircraft Company had released a brochure which indicated that the Russian Defense Ministry has signed a contract with the company for the supply of over 76 Su-57 aircraft, reported Xinhua news agency.

Russia earlier offered the advanced Sukhoi Su-57X which is the export version of the Su-57 to India. However, IAF chief B S Dhanoa has said that they'll consider the advanced fighter jet once the Russian forces formally induct the plane in their fleet.

"A state contract was signed at the Army 2019 international arms exhibition between the Defence Ministry of Russia and the Sukhoi Company for the delivery of a batch of Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets," reported the TASS news agency quoting a statement of the office of Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov. "The Sukhoi has started to fulfil its contractual obligations."

The fifth-generation stealth Su-57, formerly known as T-50, is a single-seat twin-engine jet featuring super manoeuvrability and supersonic flight capability. After having made its maiden flight in January 2010, the Su-57 completed its first test flight with a new-generation engine in December 2017

(With inputs from IANS)

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
