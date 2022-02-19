Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Lufthansa Cancels Flights to Kyiv and Odessa from Monday, Says Spokesman

German airline Lufthansa said Saturday it would stop its flights to the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv and Odessa from Monday, as fears of an imminent Russian invasion mounted.

“Due to the current situation in Ukraine, the airlines of the Lufthansa Group will suspend their regular flights to Kyiv and Odessa until the end of February for the time being," Lufthansa said in a statement. A limited number of flights would operate on Saturday and Sunday before the services were paused, while flights to Lviv in the west would continue.

