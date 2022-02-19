CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IndvsWI#Movies#ShibaniDandekar#AssemblyElections#Budget2022
Home » News » Auto » Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Lufthansa Cancels Flights to Kyiv and Odessa from Monday, Says Spokesman
1-MIN READ

Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Lufthansa Cancels Flights to Kyiv and Odessa from Monday, Says Spokesman

A limited number of flights would operate on Saturday and Sunday before the services were paused, while flights to Lviv in the west would continue. (File photo/News18)

A limited number of flights would operate on Saturday and Sunday before the services were paused, while flights to Lviv in the west would continue. (File photo/News18)

A limited number of flights would operate on Saturday and Sunday before the services were paused, while flights to Lviv in the west would continue.

German airline Lufthansa said Saturday it would stop its flights to the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv and Odessa from Monday, as fears of an imminent Russian invasion mounted.

“Due to the current situation in Ukraine, the airlines of the Lufthansa Group will suspend their regular flights to Kyiv and Odessa until the end of February for the time being," Lufthansa said in a statement. A limited number of flights would operate on Saturday and Sunday before the services were paused, while flights to Lviv in the west would continue.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:February 19, 2022, 20:40 IST