Russian President Vladimir Putin Rides-in New Kortezh State Car at Inauguration Ceremony in Kremlin [Video]
Under the program called ‘Kortezh,’ a first state-built limousine was used by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the inauguration ceremony in Kremlin.
A view shows the new President Vladimir Putin's Russian-made limousine, part of the Cortege project, before an inauguration ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow. (Image: Reuters)
The post of the Russian President is probably one of the most powerful in the world, and by the virtue of it, Vladimir Putin, the recently elected President is one of the most known and powerful persons on Earth. However, the fourth-time elected president was unhappy with riding in a high-security German vehicle for his official work and hence ordered to manufacture a state-built vehicle as his official carriage.
In comes the program called ‘Kortezh,’ and its first vehicle that the Russian president used for the first time as his official carrier for the inauguration ceremony in Kremlin. The black limousine was used by Putin for a short distance and details of the vehicle is scarce at this moment.
What we know, however, is that there are three other vehicles that are being developed as part of Project Kortezh - a long-wheelbase sedan, an SUV and a van. The car has a resemblance to the Bentley Mulsanne, especially from the rear, while the front is reminiscent of the previous-generation Chrysler 300 and a Rolls-Royce.
The engineering work of the limousine is being handled by a consortium of Russian automakers, including Sollers, GAZ, KAMAZ and ZiL. It is also believed that Porsche is roped in to help develop the powertrains, one of which is tipped to be a twin-turbocharged V-12.
The prototype is heavily armored as expected and is an equivalent to the ‘Beast’, official state carrier of the President of the U.S. The reinforced, eight-lug wheels wrapped in Kevlar-reinforced, run-flat tyres are visible in the images.
The Russian made vehicle is an heir to the ZIL sedans, that were the last Soviet made state vehicles. Approximately 200 of the new vehicles will be inducted in the Russian state’s fleet and eventually, civilian versions of the Kortezh vehicles will be launched.
Putin has earlier said that Russia should reduce its dependence on imported goods and technology, to overcome Western sanctions.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
