S.Korea's Asiana Airlines to Reopen Routes to Indian After Covid-19 Restrictions Ease
S.Korea's Asiana Airlines to Reopen Routes to Indian After Covid-19 Restrictions Ease

Image for representation.

Asiana Airlines Inc., South Korea's second-biggest carrier, announced on Monday it will reopen the route to India this week as eased Covid-19 restrictions unleash pent-up demand.

Asiana will offer one flight a week on the Incheon-Delhi route starting from Friday after it suspended the route 33 months ago due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Yonhap News Agency quoted the company as saying in a statement.

The airline added that it will also expand the number of flights on routes to Sydney, Los Angeles, Osaka, Fukuoka, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Manila from May.

Asiana operates 25 international routes, down from 71 before the pandemic, and seven domestic routes.

The country’s No. 2 full-service carrier after Korean Air Lines Co., has another low-cost carrier Air Seoul Inc. under its wing.

first published:April 26, 2022, 13:25 IST