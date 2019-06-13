Saaho Teaser: Prabhas Rides Triumph Street Triple RS in Action Movie Starring Shraddha Kapoor

The teaser of the highly anticipated film Saaho has just been dropped and it is nothing short of impressive. In the trailer, Prabhas can be seen involved in some mighty impressive action scenes but for us petrol heads, what immediately stands out is his choice of wheels in the movie.

Saaho is an upcoming action thriller film that stars the likes of Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay and Jackie Shroff. Some pictures from the sets of Saaho had surfaced earlier which showed Prabhas in the middle of an action shoot sequence on a motorcycle – the Triumph Street Triple RS to be specific. Now while Prabhas being seen on this motorcycle got us plenty excited, the teaser takes it a step further as there are several great action sequences having the both of them.

And well, in a true automotive enthusiast style, we have to say that his choice of the motorcycle is impressive as the Triumph Street Triple RS is one of the best value for money street-naked motorcycles available for sale not only in India but across the world. And there are several reasons which make the motorcycle so special. One of them is the fact that Triumph has managed to pull off the good-old success formula of having a light motorcycle attached to a very powerful engine, resulting in a great power-to-weight ratio which makes it not only an exciting motorcycle to ride but also, one of the best performing motorcycles in its segment. So much so, that it can give several larger capacity motorcycle a run for their money when it comes to performing at a race track.

But before we dig in deeper into what the motorcycle comes with, you have to check it out in all its glory in the Saaho trailer.

WATCH SAAHO TEASER:

The Triumph Street Triple RS is powered by the same 765cc in-line three-cylinder engine as the Street Triple S, but in this variant, the power output has been increased to 123 PS and torque delivery is up to 77 NM. This engine comes mated to a 6-speed transmission which also gets a quick shifter as standard.

Other features include the variant-specific 5-inch full-colour TFT instrument cluster. When it comes to safety, the bike gets switchable traction control, switchable ABS, five riding modes, slip and assist clutch and a new switch cluster. The RS model weighs the same as the S model at 166 kilos dry.

Having said that, we have to say, that it is absolutely wonderful to see the rising trend of using high-end motorcycles in Indian movies and we cannot get enough of it.

