Sachin Tendulkar Adds Porsche 911 Turbo S to His Car Collection - Details Here

Sachin Tendulkar’s love for a good set of wheels is well known among his fans and followers. The master blaster has been spotted multiple times driving cars from his collection on Mumbai roads. Recently, the legendary cricketer was spotted driving the newest addition to his lavish car collection, the Porsche 911 Turbo S.

The sports car that Tendulkar was spotted driving was covered in shades of black and was captured by the lens of a car aficionado and spotter named Bhushan Bhosale, who keeps sharing snaps of high-end luxury and sports cars on his Instagram.

The Porsche 911 Turbo S is an upgrade to the company’s very popular Porsche 911. The car, at a glance, looks similar but, on closer observation, reveals a myriad of changes. The Turbo S version is much more brawny and powerful than the Porsche 911, reports Cartoq. Fuelled by a 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged 6-cylinder engine, the Porsche 911 Turbo S can zoom from 0-100kmph in just 2.6 seconds. It churns out 641bhp and revolves at a maximum torque of 800Nm.

The muscular powertrain is supported by an 8-speed automatic transmission that provides power to all four wheels. The transmission used in the Porsche 911 Turbo S is named PDK and is manufactured by the German-based auto manufacturer. The Porsche 911, on the other hand, has a 6-cylinder engine that produces 380bhp of power and peaks at a torque of 450Nm.

Also Watch:

In addition, the Porsche 911 Turbo S has four-wheel steering, which turns the rear wheels the same as the front set when the car is moving at high speeds. So, even when it seems that the car is barely touching the tarmac, this beast maintains utmost stability, providing confidence to the person behind the wheels. The rear set moves in the opposite direction when moving at low speeds to decrease the turning radius.

Sachin Tendulkar is the brand ambassador of BMW India and has some of the best vehicles produced by the company, including the BMW i8. In addition, Tendulkar also has a Nissan GT-R and a 360 Modena Ferrari to accompany the latest sports car bought by the god of cricket.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.