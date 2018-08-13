Sachin Tendulkar Owned Rare BMW X5M SUV Up for Sale, You Can Buy it for Rs 21 Lakh

Sachin Tendulkar's BMW X5M SUV. (Image: Acierto Multi Trade Pvt Ltd)

We all know Sachin Tendulkar as a God of cricket in India and besides the cricket, the master blaster is also known as a car enthusiast. Sachin has a wide range of luxury cars in his garage and he has also been the brand ambassador of German luxury car manufacturer BMW for quite a long time now. The cricketer is also famous for shuffling around his garage time to time and selling his old cars to make space for new. Well, there’s no doubt that cars owned by Sachin Tendulkar definitely creates a buzz as not everyone is lucky enough to buy a car that was once owned by God of cricket himself but once again Sachin fans have a chance to get lucky as a BMW X5M which was once sold by Sachin Tendulkar is on sale again.The BMW X5M in Long Beach Blue color is one of the rarest SUV in India and was used by Sachin on the regular basis when he used to own it. The car has covered 72,000 kms according to the ODO meter and currently, the seller is demanding Rs 21 lakh for the car. The SUV has already been sold three times.The BMW X5M which is up for sale is powered by 4,619cc V8 petrol engine that produces 347 Bhp of power and churns out 480 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to 5-speed automatic transmission. With top speed limited to 239 km/h, the SUV can sprint from 0-100 km/h in just 7 seconds. Being an old model, the car still gets all the features of a modern car such as parking sensors, traction control, ABS, electronically adjustable seats and remote locking.Sachin Tendulkar is a well-known car enthusiast and he also owns a BMW i8, BMW M6 Gran Coupe, BMW M5, BMW M5 30 and a BMW 760 Li M-Sport. The ace cricketer also used to own a Nissan GT-R and Ferrari 360 Modena in the past.