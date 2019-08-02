Sachin Tendulkar Shares Video of His First ‘Driverless Parking Car’ on Social Media

From owning a BMW i8 to a BMW 750Li M Sport, a BMW M5 and even a Maruti 800, the God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar is known for his love for cars. Now, the ace cricketer has taken to his official Twitter account to post a video of him riding his first driverless car which can park itself.

Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar posted, "Thrilling experience to witness my car park itself in my garage. It felt like Mr. India (@AnilKapoor) had taken control! I'm sure the rest of the weekend will be as exciting with my friends."

Thrilling experience to witness my car park itself in my garage. It felt like Mr. India (@AnilKapoor) had taken control! 😋I'm sure the rest of the weekend will be as exciting with my friends. pic.twitter.com/pzZ6oRmIAt — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 2, 2019

It seems like a red BMW is parked in the garage alongside the self-parking vehicle, but one cannot be sure which car is Tendulkar sitting in.

In the video, one can see Tendulkar, who is sitting on the co-passenger side, explaining that the car has started even though there is no driver, go on to add, "I hope I am not sitting next to Mr India." He further says, "We are going to try and park the car here."

Tendulkar reveals that this is his first driverless parking car, before exclaiming, "That's amazing," as the car parks itself inside his garage.

The short 41-second clip has already received over forty-eight thousand views and over nine thousand 'likes' since being posted.

Notably, the video comes mere days after it was revealed that in a joint effort between companies Bosch and Daimler, German engineers have devised the world's first fully-automated driverless parking function which will safely steer cars into the most difficult of garage spaces. Currently, the companies are carrying out trials in the Mercedes-Benz Museum parking garage, Stuttgart, where the service is accessed via a smartphone app.

