Sachin Tendulkar Spotted Driving His BMW i8 Hybrid Sportscar Modified by DC Design

Sachin Tendulkar driving his customized BMW i8. (Image: Darshan Shinde Photography)

Sachin Tendulkar, one of the most endearing figures in sports history, is remembered for many things. Some remember the Master Blaster for some unforgettable innings all over all world. Some may remember his humble and soft-spoken nature, while others think of him as the ultimate competitor on the cricket field. But for a lot of many of us petrolheads, Sachin is known to be a true automobile enthusiast. The master blaster has owned a long list of cars which include the BMW X5M, Nissan GT-R, BMW M5, Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG, and a Ferrari 360 Modena.However, what caught everyone's eye recently was the customized BMW i8 sports car done up by DC Designs. Sachin, who's also a brand ambassador for BMW has gotten his i8 customized in a very tasteful manner. The customized BMW i8 still has all its characteristics but still manages to stand out from the regular i8s.Sachin's stock BMW i8 had a white and blue paint scheme but this DC customized one has a unique paint shade of red and white with custom black accents. Other customizations include a custom grille, new bumpers and larger air dams. Furthermore, DC Design have added new bumpers to the rear, quad exhaust tips, vented bumper panels and a new front bumper splitter as well.The BMW i8 hybrid sports car is powered by a small 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine that produces 231 Bhp and churns out 320 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to an electric motor that produces 131 Bhp and 250 Nm. With the combined power of petrol engine and electric motor, the car produces 362 bhp and 570 Nm of peak torque which helps it to sprint from 0-100 km/h in just 4.4 seconds.