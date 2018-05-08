English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sachin Tendulkar Spotted Driving His BMW i8 in Mumbai, Lamborghini Huracan, Porsche 911 Joins the Drive [Video]
The BMW i8 Hybrid Sports Car sprint from 0-100 km/h in just 4.4 seconds.
Sachin Tendulkar's BMW i8 Hybrid Sports Car. (Image: YouTube.com/Petrolhead's Paradise)
We all know Sachin Tendulkar as a God of cricket in India and besides the cricket, the master blaster is also known as a car enthusiast. Sachin has a wide range of luxury cars in his garage and he has also been the brand ambassador of German luxury car manufacturer BMW for quite a long time now. The cricketer has been seen several times driving around in his exotic cars but most recently he was spotted driving around in his one-of-its-kind BMW i8 hybrid sports car on the streets of Mumbai.
The video was recorded on Sunday morning where Sachin Tendulkar was spotted riding his hybrid sports car along with several sports car including Porsche 911 GT3, Jaguar F-type, and Lamborghini Huracan. Sachin’s BMW i8 hybrid sports car was originally white in color but later Sachin customized his car with red body paint and blue accents to make it more unique.
The BMW i8 hybrid sports car is powered by a small 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine that produces 231 Bhp and churns out 320 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to an electric motor that produces 131 Bhp and 250 Nm. With the combined power of petrol engine and electric motor, the car produces 362 bhp and 570 Nm of peak torque which helps it to sprint from 0-100 km/h in just 4.4 seconds.
Besides the BMW i8, Sachin Tendulkar also owns BMW X5 M, BMW M6 Gran Coupe, BMW M5, BMW M5 30 and a BMW 760 Li M-Sport. The ace cricketer also used to own a Nissan GT-R and Ferrari 360 Modena in the past.
