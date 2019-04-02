Sachin Tendulkar Talks About Cops Stopping Him for Speeding: Watch Video

Sachin Tendulkar, one of the most endearing figures in sports history, is remembered for many things. Some remember the Master Blaster for some unforgettable innings all over all world. Some may remember his humble and soft-spoken nature, while others think of him as the ultimate competitor on the cricket field. For a lot of many of us, he's been a towering figure as cricket and as a celebrity. However, most of us forget that Sachin has a major soft spot for automobiles. Yes! He's one of us. Sachin has owned a long list of cars which include the BMW X5M, Nissan GT-R, BMW M5, Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG, a customised BMW i8 and who can forget the Ferrari 360 Modena.With that mind, here's a clip of Sachin Tendulkar talking about an incident which took place in 1992. Sachin was in the UK at the time for competing in county cricket matches. On his way back from a match one day, Sachin was driving along with a friend on the expressway which had roadworks going on. Due to this, there was only one free lane for which to drive in. Sachin had a police car in front him and thought it would be a safe bet to just drive along behind the cop car. After a short while, the policeman showed him a hand signal, which Sachin interpreted as a gesture to switch on the headlights.As he continued to follow the police car, Sachin got a hand signal once again from the cop once again, but, the Master Blaster wasn't really accustomed to UK rules of the road. After this, the cop signalled Sachin to pull over and told the ace batsmen that he was signalling him to stay below the stipulated speed limit of 50 mph. The hand signal was that of a 5, which denoted the speed limit. Sachin, realising his mistake, immediately apologised to the policemen, who then let the Master Blaster off, with just a warning.There is one thing though, if only we could drive as well as Sachin did on the field! Although, Sachin being Sachin, did get off with a warning, its imperative to maintain the prevailing speed limit not only in outside countries but in one's country as well. Road safety has been a huge concern for India and observing the rules of the road, can save many lives.