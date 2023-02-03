Sachin Tendulkar to Amitabh Bachchan: Know About first Cars of Your Favourite Celebs

Owning a premium car is a style statement for most celebrities. In fact, luxury cars are a must-have for celebrities who are endeared to the masses as fans often associate success with the cars. In India, cars of the rich and famous tend to generate a lot of interest because of their glamour quotient and star-studded association.

Then there is also the element of exclusivity, as some of these cars are limited editions or one-of-a-kind models that never go into mass production. Fans have also wondered about the first cars of their favourite celebrities. While the current rides of famous celebrities are widely covered, there is little information about their first cars. Moreover, first cars are always cherished by their owners.

From vintage rides to fuel-guzzling SUVs and elegant sedans, here’s a look into the first cars of Bollywood celebrities & famous Indian sportspersons.

Shah Rukh Khan First Car – Maruti Omni

Shah Rukh Khan, known as the king of romance, has established himself as India’s biggest movie star. Most of his fans don’t know that his first car was the humble Maruti Omni. Reportedly, it was gifted to him by his mother and is his most prized possession.

Amitabh Bachchan First Car – Second Hand Fiat 1100

The Shahenshaah of Bollywood has an enviable collection of cars in his garage. But Amitabh Bachchan’s first car was the iconic Fiat 1100. This was a second-hand car with a 1089cc - 1221cc engine.

Akshay Kumar First Car – Fiat Premier Padmini

Bollywood’s ultimate Khiladi, Akshay Kumar, is known for his penchant for luxury cars. His first car was a Fiat Padmini which was manufactured in India between 1964 and 2001.

Salman Khan First Car – Triumph Herald

Salman Khan, the undisputed Bhai of Bollywood, has various swanky and luxurious cars at his disposal. But his first ride was a second-hand Triumph Herald. Reportedly, this car was first used by the late Rishi Kapoor in a movie and was given to Salim Khan (Salman’s father) which was then passed on to Salman Khan.

Sachin Tendulkar First Car – Maruti 800

Sachin Tendulkar is arguably the greatest batsman in the history of the sport. Fondly known as the Master Blaster, Sachin famously owned a 360 Modena Ferrari, which was gifted to him by F1 legend Michael Schumacher. However, Sachin’s first car was the humble Maruti 800.

Sara Ali Khan First Car - Honda CR-V

Sara Ali Khan’s first car was a white-coloured, older-generation Honda CR-V that came with a 2.4-litre petrol engine. Sara Ali Khan currently drives a brand-new Jeep Compass.

