Sadhguru Buys Ducati Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak Edition Worth Rs 21.42 Lakh, His 2nd Superbike
Sadhguru already owns a Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled which he was recently spotted riding with Indian yoga guru Baba Ramdev.
Spiritual Leader Sadhguru with his new Ducati Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak. (Image: Instagram/Ducati India)
Who doesn’t love a good motorcycle and the joy just doubles up if it’s a Ducati and one person who definitely knows about this joy is the spiritual reformer and author Jaggi Vasudev, commonly known as Sadhguru who has recently bought a Ducati Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak. The Indian spiritual leader is well known for his love for bikes and he already owns a Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled which he was recently spotted riding with Indian yoga guru Baba Ramdev on the passenger seat. The two rode the bike at the foothills of Velliangiri which is near the outskirts of Coimbatore, along the Western Ghats and shared their experience in a video uploaded on YouTube with a title “Biker Dudes”. You can watch the video below.
The Ducati Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak was launched in India last year at Rs 21.42 lakh (ex-showroom). The Pikes Peak version - which draws its inspiration from the legendary American hill climb race (Pikes Peak International Hill Climb race in Colorado).
Developed on the technical foundations of the Multistrada 1260 S, the Pikes Peak version benefits from the 1262 cc Euro 4 compliant Ducati Testastretta DVT engine and new chassis dimensions, which include a new front end geometry and a longer swingarm. Along with a race-inspired colour scheme, the Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak comes equipped with new forged aluminum wheels. In addition, the bike is fitted with the Öhlins fork and Öhlins TTX36 shock, which can both be adjusted mechanically.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
