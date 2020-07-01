Safe to Safer - Here's How Safety in Automobiles Evolved Over the Years - Watch Video

Automobiles, since inception, have taken various forms focussing on different kinds of usage. What started as a cart with a motor, has now branched out to several body-types and usage options. However, through its years of transformation, one thing has remained of utmost importance – safety.

In today’s world there are a handful of agencies that carry out tests to check the safety parameters of vehicles around the world. However, unlike today, automobiles were not essentially safe. Hence, here is an insight on how safety of vehicles around the world has evolved over the years.

As safety became a key priority among buyers and governments passed stringent safety norms, organisations such as the Global NCAP (New Car Assessment Program) and its regional counterparts such as EuroNCAP, ANCAP, ASEAN NCAP etc. These tests are conducted in controlled environments with multiple parameters that are taken into consideration.

A video uploaded by 4Drivetime showcases how cars went from safe to safer in recent years. The video explains how today’s cars fair in terms of safety as against the cars of the 20th century. Cars of this generation and the oldies are subjected to an ‘off-set head-on collision’, or individually in an off-set deformable barrier test.

Also Watch:

While a handful of the old iterations looks safe, their hard shells did little to absorb forces of the impact. Similarly, not all new cars were apt enough to absorb the same forces, especially for the price that they are on sale in the market.