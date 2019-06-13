Sahara to Roll Out 'Evols' Electric Vehicle Range Later This Year

Sahara India Pariwar, on Tuesday, announced its foray into the automobile sector under the brand name, 'Sahara Evols'. It will launch the largest range of electric vehicles (EVs) in India, along with advanced allied services. The product portfolio of 'Sahara Evols' comprises variants of electric scooters, motorcycles, three-wheelers and cargo vehicles.

The company will also launch a network of battery charging-cum-swapping stations. Starting from Lucknow, 'Sahara Evols' will establish its ecosystem in tier II and tier III cities in a phased manner by the end of this financial year.

Subsequently, in the next financial year, it will roll out products and services across India.

The company said the cost of driving Sahara Evols EVs would be as low as 20 paise per km against Rs 2 per km in petrol vehicles, entailing direct and substantial economic benefits to the users.

"For the first time, we are introducing a complete EVs ecosystem in India. Sustainable and environment-friendly modes of transportation are the need of the hour to cut the country's burden of crude oil imports and also benefit our future generations,"

said Subrata Roy, Sahara Pariwar chairman.

According to the company, 'Sahara Evols' will bring a complete 360-degree ecosystem for EVs, which will have higher torque for better performance and network of fast charging systems with docking facility.

'Sahara Evols' vehicles would be equipped with smart tech features, like GPS tracking, which would allow users to trace their location with the help of the free 'Sahara Evols Mobile App', as well as ask for 24X7 on-road and off-road assistance. The mobile app would also allow the users to lock the vehicle, it said.

The vehicles would also have distress alarm buttons for women's safety and an anti-theft alarm to prevent break-ins, the company said.